Working Together to Prevent Suicide -World Suicide Prevention Day

‘World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on the 10th of September every year, aims to spread awareness about the importance of life among the global community. The theme for the year 2020 is 'Working Together to Prevent Suicide'.’

The last comparable crisis was the pandemic of Spanish Flu in 1918-19 in which about 500 million people were infected with the flu virus and at least 50 million people died around the world. The Spanish Flu epidemic was associated with an increase in death by suicide due to similar issues as with the current COVID pandemic of decrease in social integration and interaction.