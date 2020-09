World Alzheimer’s Day - Let’s Talk About Dementia

Amyloid plaques - Deposits of a protein fragment called beta- amyloid builds up in spaces between the nerve cells

- Deposits of a protein fragment called beta- amyloid builds up in spaces between the nerve cells Tau tangles - Twisted fibers of a protein called tau builds up inside nerve cells

Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Disease

Difficulty in remembering newly learned information

Memory loss that affects daily activities

Difficulty in completing familiar tasks at home or work

Trouble handling money

Poor judgment

Changes in personality, mood or behavior

Confusion with time or place

Trouble understanding spatial relationships and visual images

Challenges in solving problems or planning

Withdrawal from social activities or work

Treatment Options for Alzheimer's Disease

Behavioral symptoms

Delaying symptoms of Alzheimer's disease

Helping people maintain mental function

Facts about Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia

Around 50 million people have dementia worldwide

There are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia every year

Alzheimer's Disease is responsible for 60-70% of dementia cases

Around 5-8% of people over the age of 60 have dementia

It is projected that the number of dementia cases will reach 82 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050

Rise of dementia is mostly attributed to people living in low- and middle-income countries

Dementia also affects young people and is known as young-onset dementia

Young-onset dementia is responsible for 9% of the cases

History of World Alzheimer's Day

World Alzheimer's Day 2020

To raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and dementia

Highlight issues faced by people with dementia

Help people live well with dementia

World Alzheimer Report 2020

Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia during COVID-19

Five Foods that Boost Brain Health

Walnuts - Walnuts can improve memory as they are excellent sources of protein and healthy fats. They are rich in a type of omega-3 fatty acid which can protect arteries and lower blood pressure.

- Walnuts can improve memory as they are excellent sources of protein and healthy fats. They are rich in a type of omega-3 fatty acid which can protect arteries and lower blood pressure. Fatty fish - Fatty fishes are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, unsaturated fats that can lower blood levels of beta-amyloid. Eating salmon, cod, or canned light tuna twice a week can be beneficial.

- Fatty fishes are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, unsaturated fats that can lower blood levels of beta-amyloid. Eating salmon, cod, or canned light tuna twice a week can be beneficial. Broccoli - Broccoli is a good source of vitamin K. It can enhance cognitive function and improve brainpower. It also contains glucosinolates, which play an essential role in maintaining acetylcholine in the central nervous system. Low levels of acetylcholine are associated with Alzheimer's disease.

- Broccoli is a good source of vitamin K. It can enhance cognitive function and improve brainpower. It also contains glucosinolates, which play an essential role in maintaining acetylcholine in the central nervous system. Low levels of acetylcholine are associated with Alzheimer's disease. Avocados - Avocados are rich in omega fatty acids and vitamin E. Vitamin E may slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

- Avocados are rich in omega fatty acids and vitamin E. Vitamin E may slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Whole grains - Whole grains contain omega 3, complex carbohydrates and vitamin B that support normal brain function.

People with Alzheimer's disease contain two abnormal structures that damage and kill nerve cells.There are many signs that a person might experience if they have Alzheimer's Disease. Signs of Alzheimer's disease or dementia may be more evident to family members or friends.Early diagnosis and intervention methods can improve the quality of life for the person with Alzheimer's disease.There is no cure currently for Alzheimer's. However, there are treatments to slow the worsening of symptoms and improve the quality of life for people with Alzheimer's disease.Treatment mainly focusses on:According to the World Health Organization (WHO):World Alzheimer's Day is an initiative of Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI). World Alzheimer's Day was first launched on 21st September 1994 at the opening of ADI's annual conference in Edinburg to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of ADI.World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated every year on 21st September. The theme of World Alzheimer's Day 2020 isThe main objectives of World Alzheimer's day are:Every year ADI launches a World Alzheimer Report on World Alzheimer's day.The World Alzheimer Report 2020 is titled 'Design, Dignity, Dementia-dementia-related design and the built environment'.The report talks about the best practices, design principles, applications, innovators, regional and cultural contexts and the importance of including dementia people in every stage of the design process.Dementia does not increase the risk of developing COVID-19. However, dementia-related behaviors may increase the risk of COVID-19.For example, people with Alzheimer's disease may forget to wash their hands , increasing the risk of contracting COVID-19.Dementia patients need to stick to their daily routine. However, COVID-19 may disrupt the daily routine and have effects on the behavior of dementia patients.Disruption of routine may also increase stress and result in loneliness and sadness in dementia patients. Dementia caregivers need to notice the worsening of dementia symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if needed.The food a person consumes may play a role in preventing Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The five foods that can boost brain health are:In summary, it is important to spread awareness about Alzheimer's disease and dementia on World Alzheimer's Day. Early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease can help the person live a more quality life.Source: Medindia