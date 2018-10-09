World Suicide Prevention Day: ‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’

Highlights
:
Every
year, September 10th is observed as the
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD)
- World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on the 10th of September every
year
- The theme for
this year 2018 is 'Working Together
to Prevent Suicide.' It is important
that we all join together to prevent suicide
- Preventing suicide requires the
efforts of many groups including family, friends, co-workers, community
members, educators, healthcare professionals, and governments
to raise awareness around the globe that suicide
can be prevented.
The theme this year is "Working Together to Prevent Suicide" that will be
retained for WSPD in 2019 and 2020.
WSPD
is organized by the
International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and co-sponsored by the
World Health Organization (WHO).
‘Around 800,000 people around the world commit suicide annually. Let’s work together on World Suicide Prevention Day and try our best to prevent suicide.
’
The IASP is an organization that is dedicated to
preventing suicidal behaviour, alleviating its effects, and providing a
platform for mental health professionals, academics, crisis workers, volunteers
and suicide survivors to work together for suicide prevention.
Global Suicide Rates On the Rise
Suicide ranks among the top 20
leading causes of death globally, every year. This holds true for people of all
ages. There are over 800,000 deaths annually, which equates to one suicide every 40 seconds.
Suicidal behavior that includes
completed suicide, suicidal ideation and attempted suicide impacts 108 million
people per year by way of causing intense grief or otherwise affecting the
partner, child, parent, friend or colleague of a suicide victim. Suicidal
prevention
is challenging as suicidal behaviour is not restricted to
a particular group but represents a heterogeneous group, with unique, complex
and multifaceted causal influences preceding their final act.
Genetic, psychological, social and
cultural and other risk factors come into play to make a person commit suicide.
These factors can also be combined with traumatic episodes or the loss of
someone to influence suicidal behaviour.
Ways
to Take Part in World
Suicide Prevention Day
Suicide is preventable, however,
it remains a universal challenge. Everyone in the society can make a difference
as a child, as a parent, as a friend, as a colleague or as a neighbour on a
daily basis.
To align with this year's theme of
"Working Together to Prevent Suicide," we can:
- Raise awareness about the issue
- Educate ourselves and others about
the causes and warning signs of suicide
- Show compassion and care to those in
distress in our community
- Question the stigma associated with
suicidal behaviour and mental health problems
- Share our own experiences
Also,
the IASP is organizing the annual "IASP Cycle Around the Globe"
, for
participants to collectively cycle the globe! You can participate right from
your home, in the gym, individually or in groups.
There
is a "Light a Candle" event where participants can light a candle near a window at 8pm
on WSPD to show their support for suicide prevention, or for remembering a
loved one. You can go on social media and connect with IASP on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to
share your support of WSPD 2018.
The
best way to prevent suicide is to recognize the warning signs shown by suicidal
individuals and help them participate in the programs conducted by the
government or NGO
to reduce depression caused mainly by isolation and loneliness. If you think
that a friend or family member is suicidal, you can help them get rid of
suicidal thoughts by showing care, getting a doctor or psychologist and save a
life.
