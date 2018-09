World Suicide Prevention Day: ‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’

‘Around 800,000 people around the world commit suicide annually. Let’s work together on World Suicide Prevention Day and try our best to prevent suicide. ’

Global Suicide Rates On the Rise

Ways to Take Part in World Suicide Prevention Day

Raise awareness about the issue

Educate ourselves and others about the causes and warning signs of suicide

Show compassion and care to those in distress in our community

Question the stigma associated with suicidal behaviour and mental health problems

Share our own experiences

World Suicide Prevention Day - (https://iasp.info/wspd2018/) World Suicide Prevention Day - (https://www.iasp.info/wspd/pdf/2018/2018_wspd_brochure.pdf)

is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and co-sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO).The IASP is an organization that is dedicated to preventing suicidal behaviour, alleviating its effects, and providing a platform for mental health professionals, academics, crisis workers, volunteers and suicide survivors to work together for suicide prevention.Suicide ranks among the top 20 leading causes of death globally, every year. This holds true for people of all ages. There are over 800,000 deaths annually, which equates toSuicidal behavior that includes completed suicide, suicidal ideation and attempted suicide impacts 108 million people per year by way of causing intense grief or otherwise affecting the partner, child, parent, friend or colleague of a suicide victim. Suicidal prevention is challenging as suicidal behaviour is not restricted to a particular group but represents a heterogeneous group, with unique, complex and multifaceted causal influences preceding their final act.Genetic, psychological, social and cultural and other risk factors come into play to make a person commit suicide. These factors can also be combined with traumatic episodes or the loss of someone to influence suicidal behaviour.Suicide is preventable, however, it remains a universal challenge. Everyone in the society can make a difference as a child, as a parent, as a friend, as a colleague or as a neighbour on a daily basis.To align with this year's theme of "Working Together to Prevent Suicide," we can:Also, the IASP is organizing the annual, for participants to collectively cycle the globe! You can participate right from your home, in the gym, individually or in groups.There is a "Light a Candle" event where participants can light a candle near a window at 8pm on WSPD to show their support for suicide prevention, or for remembering a loved one. You can go on social media and connect with IASP on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to share your support of WSPD 2018.The best way to prevent suicide is to recognize the warning signs shown by suicidal individuals and help them participate in the programs conducted by the government or NGO to reduce depression caused mainly by isolation and loneliness. If you think that a friend or family member is suicidal, you can help them get rid of suicidal thoughts by showing care, getting a doctor or psychologist and save a life.Source-Medindia