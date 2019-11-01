Fiber-rich Diet Can Reduce Non-Communicable Disease Risk

‘High-fiber diet can reduce the risk of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs). So, make sure to add lots of whole grains, pulses, fruits, and vegetables to your diet to fight against NCDs.’

For every 8g increase of dietary fiber eaten per day, total deaths and incidences of coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer decreased by 5-27 percent. Protection against stroke and breast cancer also increased.

Consuming 25g to 29g each day was adequate, but the data suggest that higher intakes of dietary fiber could provide even greater protection.

For every 15g increase of whole grains eaten per day, total deaths and incidences of coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer decreased by 2-19 percent.

Higher intakes of whole grains were associated with a 13-33 percent reduction in NCD risk - translating into 26 fewer deaths per 1,000 people from all-cause mortality and seven fewer cases of coronary heart disease per 1,000 people.

Second, although the absence of an association between the glycaemic index and load with non-communicable disease and risk factors is consistent with another recent systematic review, caution is needed when interpreting these data, as the number of studies is small and findings are heterogeneous.

Third, the absence of quantifiable and objective biomarkers for assessing carbohydrate intake means dietary research relies on self-reported intake, which is prone to error and misreporting. Improving the accuracy of dietary assessment is a priority area for nutrition research.

compared with people who eat lesser amounts, while links for low glycaemic load and low glycaemic index diets are less clear.Observational studies and clinical trials conducted over nearly 40 years reveal the health benefits of eating at least 25g to 29g or more of dietary fiber a day, according to a series of systematic reviews and meta-analyses published inThe results suggest ato those who eat the least.. Per 1,000 participants, the impact translates into 13 fewer deaths and six fewer cases of coronary heart disease.In addition, a meta-analysis of clinical trials suggested that, compared with lower intakes.The study was commissioned by the World Health Organization to inform the development of new recommendations for optimal daily fiber intake and to determine which types of carbohydrate provide the best protection against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and weight gain.Most people worldwide consume less than 20 g of dietary fiber per day. In 2015, the UK Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition recommended an increase in dietary fiber intake to 30 g per day, but only 9 percent of UK adults manage to reach this target. In the US, fiber intake among adults averages 15 g a day." says corresponding author Professor Jim Mann, the University of Otago, New Zealand.A team of researchers included 185 observational studies containing data that relate to 135 million person years and 58 clinical trials involving 4,635 adult participants. They focused on premature deaths from and incidence of coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, and stroke, as well as incidence of type 2 diabetes, colorectal cancer, and cancers associated with obesity: breast, endometrial, oesophageal and prostate cancer. The authors only included studies with healthy participants, so the findings cannot be applied to people with existing chronic diseases.The meta-analysis of clinical trials involving whole grains showed a reduction in bodyweight. Whole grains are high in dietary fiber, which could explain their beneficial effects.The study also found that diets with a low glycaemic index and low glycaemic load provided limited support for protection against type 2 diabetes and stroke only. Foods with a low glycaemic index or low glycaemic load may also contain added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium. This may account for the links to health being less clear." says Professor Jim Mann.While their study did not show any risks associated with dietary fiber, the authors note that high intakes might have ill-effects for people with low iron or mineral levels, for whom high levels of whole grains can further reduce iron levels. They also note that the study mainly relates to naturally-occurring fiber-rich foods rather than synthetic and extracted fiber, such as powders, that can be added to foods.Commenting on the implications and limitations of the study, Professor Gary Frost, Imperial College London, UK, says, "Source: Eurekalert