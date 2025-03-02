Breathe Away Stress: The Power of Anulom Vilom for Mental Peace

Your breath holds the key to calm! Try Anulom Vilom Pranayama- an ancient, science-backed technique to reduce anxiety and boost well-being.

Highlights: Anulom Vilom helps balance the nervous system, reducing stress and anxiety

Scientific studies show it enhances mental well-being and improves autonomic function

Just a few minutes of this breathing practice daily can boost focus and relaxation

Did you know?

Anulom Vilom can help synchronize both hemispheres of your brain, improving cognitive function and mental clarity! #mindfulbreathing #stressrelief #yogaforcalm #medindia’

Anulom Vilom can help synchronize both hemispheres of your brain, improving cognitive function and mental clarity! #mindfulbreathing #stressrelief #yogaforcalm #medindia’

Advertisement

What is Anulom Vilom Pranayam?

Advertisement

Benefits of Anulom Vilom

Improves Overall Well-Being

Reduces Anxiety

Improves Autonomic Function and Reduces Stress

Advertisement

Incorporating Anulom Vilom into the Daily Routine

Find a Comfortable Position: Sit in a comfortable, upright position with your spine straight.

Sit in a comfortable, upright position with your spine straight.

Hand Position: Use your right thumb to shut your right nostril.

Use your right thumb to shut your right nostril.

Inhale: Take a slow, deep breath through your left nostril.

Take a slow, deep breath through your left nostril.

Switch and Exhale: Close your left nostril with your right ring finger, then slowly exhale through the right nostril.

Close your left nostril with your right ring finger, then slowly exhale through the right nostril.

Repeat: inhale through the right nostril and exhale through the left.



Immediate effect of Anulom-Vilom Pranayama on cardiovascular parameters in medical students (doi: 10.5455/njppp.2024.14.06251202421062024) The effect of pranayama on test anxiety and test performance (Nemati A. The effect of pranayama on test anxiety and test performance. Int J Yoga. 2013 Jan;6(1):55-60. doi: 10.4103/0973-6131.105947. PMID: 23439436; PMCID: PMC3573544.) Effects of an 8-week intervention of anulom vilom pranayama combined with heartfulness meditation on psychological stress, autonomic function, inflammatory biomarkers, and oxidative stress in healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic: a randomized controlled trial (Sharma VK, Barde PB, Kathrotia R, Sharma G, Chitturi V, Parmar N, Dhruva G, Kavathia G, Rajendran R. Effects of an 8-week intervention of anulom vilom pranayama combined with heartfulness meditation on psychological stress, autonomic function, inflammatory biomarkers, and oxidative stress in healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic: a randomized controlled trial. J Basic Clin Physiol Pharmacol. 2024 Sep 30;35(4-5):305-314. doi: 10.1515/jbcpp-2024-0001. PMID: 39331608.)

In today's fast-paced corporate world, meeting deadlines, maintaining a work-life balance, and prioritizing health might feel like a losing battle. Constant pressure, long working hours, and overwhelming stress can have a negative impact on both physical and mental health, causing anxiety, weariness, and even burnout. In the drive to meet work and personal obligations, mental health frequently takes a backseat until the body and mind reach their limits. To avoid this, we must prioritize our mental health and develop effective stress management strategies. Anulom Vilom Pranayam is a particularly powerful practice.Anulom Vilom Pranayam, or alternating nostril breathing, is a traditional yogic breathing method that has been praised for its ability to reduce anxiety and enhance mental peace. In this exercise, you inhale through one nostril while keeping the other closed and exhale through the opposite nostril in a rhythmic sequence.The intentional and regular breathing of Anulom Vilom is thought to help balance the autonomic nerve system, which regulates involuntary physical activities. This technique can lower physiological markers of stress by balancing the sympathetic (fight or flight) and parasympathetic (rest and digest) nerve systems, resulting in a more relaxed mental state.A study published in theexamined the effects of Anulom Vilom and Bhastrika Pranayama on medical students over a six-week period. The findings demonstrated that participants had a significant decrease in anxiety and an increase in overall well-being. The study concluded that slow breathing techniques, such as Anulom Vilom, promote parasympathetic activity, which is linked to relaxation and stress reduction (1).The Internationalpublished a study that looked at how pranayama affected students' test anxiety levels. The findings revealed that those who performed pranayama, including techniques such as Anulom Vilom, had a significant reduction in anxiety and better test performance (2). This shows that such breathing techniques may be beneficial to students experiencing academic stress.During the COVID-19 pandemic, a randomised controlled experiment looked at the effect of an eight-week intervention combining Anulom Vilom Pranayama and heartfulness meditation on healthcare personnel. The study discovered significant improvements in autonomic functions, reduced psychological stress, and lower levels of inflammatory biomarkers among participants (3). These findings indicate Anulom Vilom's potential to manage stress and promote mental health.To reap the anxiety-reducing advantages of Anulom Vilom, take the following steps:Begin with a few minutes every day, gradually increasing the duration as you get more familiar with the exercise.Anulom Vilom Pranayama provides a natural and accessible way to reduce anxiety and promote mental peace. Scientific research has shown that this ancient practice can be a helpful complement to one's daily routine, enhancing general mental health and well-being.Source-Medindia