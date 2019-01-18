Hospitals to Become an ‘Industry’ Under Ayushman Bharat

Model I - Doctor owner (30-50 beds)

Model II - Doctor manager partnership-Multispecialty (100 beds)

Model III - Multispecialty (100 or more beds)

private hospitals will be alloted unencumbered land for lease or through bidding,

funding for projects will be provided, which are deemed unviable by the private sector

clearances will be speeded through special windows with specific timelines

compulsory empanelment of the hospitals for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and other Government schemes, and

ensures timely payments for services provided

to sanction loans at agricultural rates of interest; and

to provide electricity at residential rates to these private hospitals

Broad guidelines have been issued by the government for private investments into setting up hospitals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Under these guidelines, three categories of hospitals have been defined. They are as follows:The Union health ministry said that the government will intervene in setting up private hospitals to 'incentivise it', where:In order to provide this funding to private hospitals under 'viability gap funding' (VGF), the hospitals need to be classified as an 'industry'. The government will provide VGF for private hospitals up to 40 percent of the total cost of the project, and also, provides gap funding of up to 50 percent of tax on capital cost.The private sector has the responsibility to 'build, design, finance, manage, operate and maintain with quality standards' these hospitals.Viability Gap Funding (VGF) is a capital subsidy that the government provides to project bidders. Usually, the bidder who asks for the lowest gap funding may clinch the project.The government will provide VGF for private hospitals up to 40 percent of the total cost of the project, and also, provides gap funding of up to 50 percent of tax on capital cost.The private sector has the responsibility to 'build, design, finance, manage, operate and maintain with quality standards' these hospitals.In November 2018, the Centre sent a note to all states asking them:In July 2018, the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog had proposed a model to all the states of India to privatize urban health care, and the private players were being offered the possibility to capture beds and patients who come to government district hospitals for the treatment of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).Private players were being offered this access for a 30-year lease.The NITI Aayog has also framed guidelines for this PPP model in district hospitals. So far, private hospitals and medical colleges have mainly worked on a 'Trust model', wherein a trust owns the hospital, or a company manages the hospital through the trust.Source: Medindia