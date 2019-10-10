medindia

World Mental Health Day 2019: WHO Calls for Strategies to Prevent Suicide Globally

by Iswarya on  October 10, 2019 at 12:01 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

WHO calls for developing and implementing strategies on world mental health day to prevent suicide and promote mental health.
World Mental Health Day 2019: WHO Calls for Strategies to Prevent Suicide Globally
World Mental Health Day 2019: WHO Calls for Strategies to Prevent Suicide Globally

Ahead of the World Mental Health Day, to be observed on Thursday, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said the region's member states are taking important steps to address the issue.

Show Full Article


In line with the regional strategy for preventing suicide, all the countries are working to develop and implement comprehensive, multisectoral suicide prevention strategies, she said.

Suicide is a public health problem, according to the WHO. An estimated 8 lakh people globally commit suicide every year, which equates to around one person every 40 seconds. Suicide is the leading cause of death among young people aged between 15 and 29.

Though suicide is a global issue, nearly 79 percent of suicides occur in low and middle-income countries. The Southeast Asia region is the world's most affected area, accounting for 39 percent of global suicide mortality.

Singh said national policies or strategies for suicide prevention should be developed and implemented in line with the evidence, best practices, and international and regional human rights conventions. To do that, appropriate budgets should be allocated, she added.

She also said that surveillance for suicide should be established and strengthened and, wherever possible, linked to other sources of data.

Sex and age-disaggregated data ought to be collected and measured, while the direct and indirect costs of suicide and attempted suicide should be collated, Singh said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

World Mental Health Day 2013

The World Mental Health Day this year focuses on the mental health of the older population. It is important to take care of the mental health of the elderly to ensure good quality of life.

World Mental Health Day 2016 - Dignity in Mental Health - Psychological & Mental Health First Aid for All

The World Mental Health Day 2016 is focused on raising awareness about psychological first aid which can lower rising number of suicides.

World Mental Health Day 2014: Living With Schizophrenia

World Mental Health Day 2014 focuses on mental health awareness to eradicate the mental health stigma and works towards spreading awareness about the treatment and management for the mentally ill.

World Mental Health Day 2012: Reaching Out to the Depressed

The theme for this year's World Mental Health Day is "Depression: A Global Crisis".

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderSuicideStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodBereavementQuiz on DepressionFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

What's New on Medindia

South Beach Diet

World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention

Numbness and Tingling
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive