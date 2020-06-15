Charismatic Sushant Commits Suicide Due to Depression

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood actor who was battling with depression committed suicide at the age of 34 and has come as a shock to the entire film industry and his fans.



Actress Deepika Padukone (34), who has talked openly of battling depression, said it was important to reach out - "Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help." She wrote on her Instagram page - "Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope."

‘Depression, the most common mental disorder can be prevented with regular exercise, getting enough sleep, reducing sugar intake, consuming omega-3 fatty acids. Getting immediate professional help is the key if a person gets suicidal thoughts due to depression.’

Facts and Statistics about Depression



Depression is a feeling of loneliness, dejection and helplessness which sets in the sufferer owing to altered brain function or chemistry. It is a severe mental condition that needs medical intervention. It is important to realize that understanding depression is half battle won. Globally, more than 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression

Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease

Women are more likely to suffer from depression than men

Depression can lead to suicide

Every year, about 8,00,000 people die due to suicide

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds

1 out of every 5 women; and 1 out of every 12 men in India suffer from depression

1 out of 4 children between the ages of 13 and 15 years suffer from depression

Urbanization has increased depression by 20%

Psychological and pharmacological treatments are available for moderate and severe depression

COVID19 pandemic is playing havoc on mental health issues due to quarantine, isolation and job losses 13 Easy Ways to Tackle Depression



Depression is a very common mental illness and is also the most neglected disease. Many who suffer from depression are not aware of it. If you wanna fight depression, the key is to be open, be accepting and loving toward yourself and what you're going through.



Every once in a while, you may hit a spell of depression and sadness. It's time to gear up and be ready each time you're weighed down with a bunch of blues. Try these super-easy ways to fight away depression the next time it hits you, and bounce back with a smile.



Here are a few tips to tackle depression: Stay connected with loved ones. Meet friends and get your daily dose of laughter. Socializing with like-minded people and friends lifts up your happiness quotient, studies show. Be it Facebook, Twitter, or a simple lunch with your friends, it can help you catch up with some 'healthy' gossip. Socializing is thought to remove negative feelings and release the feel-good hormones.

Meet friends and get your daily dose of laughter. Socializing with like-minded people and friends lifts up your happiness quotient, studies show. Be it Facebook, Twitter, or a simple lunch with your friends, it can help you catch up with some 'healthy' gossip. Socializing is thought to remove negative feelings and release the feel-good hormones. Seek professional help if you ever feel suicidal. This is a red flag that cannot be ignored.

if you ever feel suicidal. This is a red flag that cannot be ignored. Have a good night's sleep. Don't dwell on anxiety or emotional issues that are keeping you from falling asleep. Sleeping for at least 7-8 hours can relax your mind and body.

Don't dwell on anxiety or emotional issues that are keeping you from falling asleep. Sleeping for at least 7-8 hours can relax your mind and body. Read or take up a hobby and help yourself heal. Go for a walk in a garden or forest, listen to music, enjoy a hot bath, get a massage, read a favorite book, take a yoga class, or savor a warm cup of tea. Playing Mahjong when you're feeling depressed can help improve your mood.

Exercise regularly, as it's a wonderful tool for overcoming depression and major depressive disorder. Practicing yoga daily for 15 min can boost your mood and helps improve your physical and emotional health.

as it's a wonderful tool for overcoming depression and major depressive disorder. Practicing yoga daily for 15 min can boost your mood and helps improve your physical and emotional health. Keep a pet. Taking your dog for a walk, playing with a dog or a cat, or just lazing around home with your kitten can boost your spirits, studies say.

Taking your dog for a walk, playing with a dog or a cat, or just lazing around home with your kitten can boost your spirits, studies say. Eating some dark chocolate every day can significantly enhance your mood and reduce the risk of depression. Dark chocolates are good for depression, as they are rich in flavonoids and antioxidant chemicals.

every day can significantly enhance your mood and reduce the risk of depression. Dark chocolates are good for depression, as they are rich in flavonoids and antioxidant chemicals. Spend a good 20 minutes cooking your favorite dish -right from chopping to stirring. Relish the joy of creating something truly wonderful. Cooking actually releases stress hormones and lightens up your mood in a matter of minutes. It engages all the senses and brings about an almost miraculous effect in changing your mood.

-right from chopping to stirring. Relish the joy of creating something truly wonderful. Cooking actually releases stress hormones and lightens up your mood in a matter of minutes. It engages all the senses and brings about an almost miraculous effect in changing your mood. Flip through old photos, as pictures have their way of reviving good times by activating that part of the brain which stores positive memories. Keep a rotating screensaver of your happy moments with your family on your computer.

as pictures have their way of reviving good times by activating that part of the brain which stores positive memories. Keep a rotating screensaver of your happy moments with your family on your computer. Listen to your favorite music, as it seems to be the first line of defense when it comes to beating depression. Listening to some upbeat music for 5-10 minutes can instantly take you to the happier side and even have you bouncing with joy.

as it seems to be the first line of defense when it comes to beating depression. Listening to some upbeat music for 5-10 minutes can instantly take you to the happier side and even have you bouncing with joy. Watch You-tube videos that are funny. A hearty laugh produces a chemical reaction that instantly boosts mood, relieves stress, perks up your immunity and more. Make it a point to remind yourself to giggle the next time you fall into the deep blue recesses of sadness.

A hearty laugh produces a chemical reaction that instantly boosts mood, relieves stress, perks up your immunity and more. Make it a point to remind yourself to giggle the next time you fall into the deep blue recesses of sadness. Shopping is a great stress buster. Shop only and only for stuff you'll really use, look for bargains and discounts, or even better, buy movie tickets. Researchers say that people spending money on movies, outings and dinners are more likely to be happy than those who spoil themselves with luxury shopping.

Shop only and only for stuff you'll really use, look for bargains and discounts, or even better, buy movie tickets. Researchers say that people spending money on movies, outings and dinners are more likely to be happy than those who spoil themselves with luxury shopping. Sticking to a healthy diet can significantly reduce symptoms of depression. Eating more nutrient-dense meals which are high in fiber and vegetables, munching on nuts, and including probiotics while cutting back on fast-foods and refined sugars appear to be sufficient for avoiding the potentially negative psychological effects of a 'junk food' diet. Restrict alcohol and refrain from illicit drugs. Conclusion



A depressed person needs a lot of love and care to get back to normal. The most common suggestion is to speak to someone close and let them know about the difficulties that they have been going through. Be sure to get plenty of rest, sunshine, exercise and nutritious, well-balanced meals.



If Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dawan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar were able to battle depression in real-life, why not you? Let's not make depression a taboo.







Source: Medindia Depression is a feeling of loneliness, dejection and helplessness which sets in the sufferer owing to altered brain function or chemistry. It is a severe mental condition that needs medical intervention. It is important to realize that understanding depression is half battle won.Depression is a very common mental illness and is also the most neglected disease. Many who suffer from depression are not aware of it. If you wanna fight depression, the key is to be open, be accepting and loving toward yourself and what you're going through.Every once in a while, you may hit a spell of depression and sadness. It's time to gear up and be ready each time you're weighed down with a bunch of blues. Try these super-easy ways to fight away depression the next time it hits you, and bounce back with a smile.Here are a few tips to tackle depression:A depressed person needs a lot of love and care to get back to normal. The most common suggestion is to speak to someone close and let them know about the difficulties that they have been going through. Be sure to get plenty of rest, sunshine, exercise and nutritious, well-balanced meals.If Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dawan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar were able to battle depression in real-life, why not you? Let's not make depression a taboo.Source: Medindia

Today, we have two other Television actors Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani, who committed suicide due to financial issues during the coronavirus lockdown. Previously, TV actors Manmeet Grewal and Sejal Sharma had also committed suicide. The burden of depression and other mental health conditions is on the rise globally.