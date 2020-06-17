Dexamethasone can Now Save Lives Among COVID-19 Patients: RECOVERY Trial

‘Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with coronavirus (COVID-19). This low-cost drug is commonly used to treat arthritis, immune system disorders and allergic reactions. ’

Low-cost dexamethasone can lower deaths by one-third in hospitalized patients with severe respiratory complications of COVID-19.Professor Peter Horby and Professor Martin Landray, chief investigators of the Randomised Evaluation of COVid-19 thERapY (RECOVERY) trial, said:Randomized Evaluation of COVid-19 thERapY (RECOVERY) trial was established as a randomized clinical trial to test a range of potential treatments for COVID-19.The RECOVERY trial-tested five drugs including low-dose dexamethasone (a steroid treatment), lopinavir / ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine (stopped due to lack of efficacy), azithromycin, tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy.The clinical trial began in March, but on June 8th, recruitment to the dexamethasone arm was halted. The trial Steering Committee felt sufficient patients had been enrolled to establish whether or not the drug was effective.About 2104 patients were randomized to receive 6 mg of dexamethasone once per day. They were administered either by mouth or by intravenous injection for ten days. Later, they were compared with 4321 patients randomized who did not receive the drug.After 28 days, the research team found that dexamethasone was effective in those who required ventilation (41%), intermediate in those patients who required oxygen only (25%), and lowest in those who did not require any respiratory intervention (13%).Dexamethasone reduced deaths by one-third in ventilated patients and by one-fifth in other patients receiving oxygen. However, there was no benefit in patients who did not require respiratory support.The research team has said that one death could be prevented by the treatment of around eight ventilated patients or 25 patients requiring oxygen alone. The team is working on publishing the full details of the study as soon as possible.Peter Horby, Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, and one of the Chief Investigators for the trial, said:Interestingly routine use of corticosteroids previously for treatment of viral pneumonia administered to patients with SARS-COV (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) reported no survival benefit and possible harms (avascular necrosis, psychosis, diabetes, and delayed viral clearance).A systematic review of observational studies in influenza found a higher risk of mortality and secondary infections with corticosteroids; the evidence was judged as very low 9 to low quality due to confounding by indication.Finally, a recent study of patients receiving corticosteroids for MERS-COV (Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus) used a similar statistical approach and found no effect of corticosteroids on mortality but delayed lower respiratory tract (LRT) clearance of MERS-CoV.Dexamethasone may become the "magic bullet" that helps us win the war against coronavirus (COVID-19). We can now help in saving seriously-ill COVID-19 patients.Martin Landray, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, one of the Chief Investigators, said:Source: Medindia