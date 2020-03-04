Transgender Teens Have High Rates of Depression, Suicidal Thoughts: Study

Two-thirds of transgender teenagers are at an increased risk of depression, suicidal thoughts and self-injuring behavior, revealed research accepted for presentation at ENDO 2020, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, and publication in a special supplemental section of the Journal of the Endocrine Society.



Transgender youth are children or adolescents who do not identify with the gender assigned at birth. "An increasing number of transgender youths are seeking therapeutic options to change their bodies and match their gender identity," said lead researcher Veronica Figueredo, M.D., of Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, Fla.

Prevalence of psychiatric conditions was 78.5%, with depression being the most frequent diagnosis (66.5%). A history of suicidal thoughts was more common among affirmed males (70.1%) than affirmed females (49%). Self-injuring (cutting) was more common among affirmed males (56.1%) than in affirmed females (25.5%).



Mean age when hormonal treatment began was similar in both groups (15.75 years in affirmed males vs. 15.58 years in affirmed females). Both affirmed males and affirmed females reported markedly lower gender dysphoria after starting hormonal treatment. On a scale of 0 (no dysphoria) to 10 (highest possible dysphoria), gender dysphoria dropped for affirmed males from 8.08 before starting treatment to 3.99 after starting treatment. For affirmed females, gender dysphoria ratings dropped from 7.87 before treatment to 2.96 after treatment began.



The new study included a review of medical records of 158 transgender teens attending a pediatric endocrinology clinic between 2014 and 2019. The study participants included 107 (67.7%) affirmed males (female to male), 47 (29.7%) affirmed females (male to female), and 4 (2.5%) who considered themselves non-binary.