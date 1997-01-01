Drugs for Pneumonia

Cloxacillin is used for to the treatment of several infections that may include endocarditis
(infection of the inner layer of the heart), pneumonia
(infection of the lung) and other respiratory tract infections, bone and joint infections, sepsis
(blood infection), skin and soft tissue infections and urinary tract infection
.
Like other penicillins, it prevents the synthesis of the bacterial wall, resulting in its death.
It is effective against bacteria that produce an enzyme called penicillinase like penicillinase-producing Staphylococci
.
Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug.