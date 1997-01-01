Drugs for Pneumonia

medindia
List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Pneumonia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Pneumonia

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent. It is prescribed for upper and lower respiratory tract infections such as bacterial pneumonia, lung abscess, acute and chronic bronchitis, sinusitis, lung abscess, bronchiectasis and diseases like bronchial asthma and obstructive airway disease whose course is complicated by infections.

Ampicillin and Sulbactam

Ampicillin and Sulbactam is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible bacterial infections like skin infections, gynecological infections or infections of the abdomen either alone or with other medications. It blocks the bacteria's cell wall growth, which kills the bacteria. Sulbactam blocks the enzyme, which breaks down ampicillin and thereby allows ampicillin to attack and kill the bacteria.
Trade Names :
Sulbacin | Saltum | Betamp Inj | Ampysul | Ampitum | Cinclox -S | Monacillin S L | Osocillin -S | Saltum Inj | Sulbacin 500
More...

Atovaquone

Atovaquone is an antibiotic, prescribed for Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP), Toxoplasmosis and also for malaria treatment in combination with proguanil. The medication inhibits the reproduction of the protozoan that causes the disease.

Cephradine

Cephradine is a first generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, ear, urinary tract and skin infections.

Cloxacillin

Cloxacillin is used for to the treatment of several infections that may include endocarditis (infection of the inner layer of the heart), pneumonia (infection of the lung) and other respiratory tract infections, bone and joint infections, sepsis (blood infection), skin and soft tissue infections and urinary tract infection. Like other penicillins, it prevents the synthesis of the bacterial wall, resulting in its death. It is effective against bacteria that produce an enzyme called penicillinase like penicillinase-producing Staphylococci. Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug.
Trade Names :
Cefolac-XL (100mg/500mg) | Cefolac-XL (200mg/500mg) | Novaclox (500mg/500mg) | Amclo (250mg/250mg) | Betaclox (250mg/250mg) | Blumox Plus (250mg/250mg) | Numox (125mg/250mg) | Numox (250mg/250mg) | Numox (125mg/125mg) | Numox (500mg/500mg)
More...

Garenoxacin Mesylate

Garenoxacin Mesylate is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for chronic bronchitis, sinusitis, pneumonia, intra-abdominal infections and others.

Grepafloxacin

Grepafloxacin is an fluoroquinolones antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of infection such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, gonorrhea, urethritis and cervicitis and other infections.

Minocycline

Minocycline is a broad spectrum tetracycline antibiotic. It acts by inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the body. • It is used for certain infections such as rickettsial infections like Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, typhus fever, rickettseal pox and tick fever, sexually transmitted diseases like lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinale, chancroid and non-gonococcal urethritis, eye infections like trachoma and inclusion conjunctivitis, atypical pneumonia, psittacosis, relapsing fever, acne, brucellosis, Campylobacter infections, bartonellosis, plague and cholera. •It may be effective in other infections as well, however several bacteria have developed resistance to the drug. •It may be used in patients who are allergic to the penicillin group of drugs as an alternative. •It is also used in people who carry the meningococcal bacteria in their nose and upper throat but do not suffer from any symptoms. •Local application of minocycline is used in patients with gum disease along with scaling and root planing.
Trade Names :
Minolox (50mg) | Cnn (50mg) | Divaine (50mg) | Nimolin (50mg) | Minolin (50mg) | Nidcyclin (50mg) | Minoz (50mg) | Minostar DT (50mg) | Cnn (100mg) | Divaine (100mg)
More...

Pentamidine

Pentamidine is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for pneumonia and for treating leishmaniasis, yeast infections. Pentamidine proved to be an effective antibiotic in children undergoing leukemia treatment.

Piperacillin/Tazobactam

Piperacillin/Tazobactam is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for various infections such as Nosocomial pneumonia. It blocks the bacteria's cell wall growth, which kills the bacteria. Tazobactam inhibits the action of bacterial beta-lactamases. It is added to the extended spectrum beta-lactam antibiotic piperacillin. It broadens the spectrum of piperacillin by making it effective against organisms that express beta-lactamase and would normally degrade piperacillin.
Trade Names :
Zobapip | Rifco | Tazopen | Tazilin | Pitza Inj | Durataz (1 gm) | Pitaz | Lutaz | Vokinoz | P Tez
More...

Primaquine

Primaquine is prescribed to prevent relapses of malaria caused by Plasmodium vivax. It also helps to prevent the spread of falciparum malaria. It is not used alone but in combination with other antimalarial drug/drugs for these purposes. It may also be used to prevent malaria in travelers. Primaquine is also used in combination with clindamycin for treating pneumocystis pneumonia (a fungal infection in lungs commonly seen in AIDS patients and patients taking immunity-suppressing drugs).
Trade Names :
Leoprime Kid Tab | PMQ Inga | Primaquine Phosphate | Primal | Pqine | Primax | Pimaquin | Leoprime | Tpquin | PMQ
More...
Pneumonia

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.
