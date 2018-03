List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Parkinsons . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Parkinsons Disease

Amantadine Amantadine is a synthetic (man-made) anti-viral and antiparkinson agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and also for treating certain types of flu. Trade Names :

Apomorphine Apomorphine is a non-selective dopamine agonist, prescribed for acute, intermittent treatment of hypomobility and loss of control of body movements such as muscle stiffness, slow movements, or trouble moving associated with advanced Parkinson's disease. In some cases Apomorphine is used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The medication activates the dopamine receptors in the brain. Trade Names :

Benztropine Benztropine is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for Parkinson disease, tremor and stiffness of muscles.

Biperiden Biperiden is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for Parkinson disease and involuntary muscle movement due to neuroleptic drug therapy.

Bromocriptine Bromocriptine is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinsonís disease either alone or with other medications. It is also used for galactorrhoea (abnormal milk production), hypogonadism (reduced hormone production by sex hormones), infertility, suppressed lactation and menstrual disorders. Trade Names : More...

Cabergoline Cabergoline is a potent dopamine receptor agonist, prescribed for hyperprolactinemic disorders (high level of prolactin hormone), Parkinsonís disease either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Carbidopa-Levodopa Carbidopa-Levodopa contains antidyskinetic drugs, prescribed for Parkinsonís disease. Trade Names : More...

Citicoline Citicoline is a psychostimulant/nootropic, prescribed for Parkinson's disease, cerebrovascular disorders and head injury. Trade Names : More...

Domperidone Domperidone is an antidopaminergic agent, used in treating nausea, vomiting, gastrointestinal problems and Parkinsonís disease. Trade Names : More...

Entacapone Entacapone is catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitor, used as an adjunct to levodopa/carbidopa to treat patients with idiopathic ParkinsonĎs disease. It is used during the later stages when the patient does not respond well to levodopa/carbidopa. It increases the levels of levodopa/carbidopa in the brain, enhancing its effectiveness. Trade Names :

Levodopa Levodopa is an antiparkinson agent, relieves some symptoms of Parkinsonís disease, including tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement. It also may improve your gait, posture, swallowing, speech, handwriting, vigor, alertness, and sense of well-being and may control excess salivation and seborrhoea (oily, crusty, scaly skin). Levodopa is also used to relieve bone pain caused by cancer and to control pain caused by shingles. Trade Names : More...

Pimavanserin Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic drug which is prescribed for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions in patients with Parkinson disease-associated psychosis.

Piribedil Piribedil is an antiparkinsonian agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease, dizziness, and circulatory disorders. Trade Names :

Pramipexole Pramipexole is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and Restless Leg Syndrome. Trade Names :

Procyclidine Procyclidine is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for parkinsonism, Parkinson's disease, and drug-induced extrapyramidal syndrome. Trade Names : More...

Rasagiline Rasagiline is an irreversible inhibitor of monoamine oxidase, prescribed for Parkinsonís disease either alone or with other medications. It elevates the levels of certain chemicals in brain. Trade Names :

Ropinirole Ropinirole is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome (RLS). Trade Names : More...

Rotigotine Rotigotine is a non-ergoline dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinson's disease (PD) and restless legs syndrome (RLS).

Safinamide Safinamide is prescribed as an adjunctive treatment along with the combination of levodopa and carbidopa to treat idiopathic Parkinson's disease during Ďoffí episodes (loss of muscle control and the appearance of muscle stiffness) when levodopaís efficacy is reduced. Safinamide increases the amount of dopamine in the brain by inhibiting the monoamine oxide (MAO-B) enzyme and preventing its breakdown. It is not used as a monotherapy but only with the combination of levodopa and carbidopa.

Selegiline Selegiline is a selective and irreversible monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), prescribed for Parkinsonís disease either alone or with levodopa as an adjuvant. It prevents the breakdown of dopamine in the brain, thus improving the symptoms of Parkinsonís disease. Trade Names :

Tolcapone Tolcapone is a catechol-O-methyl transferase (COMT) inhibitor, prescribed for Parkinson's disease along with levodopa/carbidopa.

Trihexyphenidyl Trihexyphenidyl is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for Parkinsonís disease. Trade Names : More...