Drugs for Common Cold

Peramivir is prescribed for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 18 years of age and above who have had the symptoms for not more than 2 days.
It works by stopping the spread of the flu virus in the body and prevents the new virus from emerging out of the infected cells.
Also, peramivir helps by shortening the time of flu symptoms such as runny or stuffy nose
, fever, sore throat, cough, muscle or joint pain.
It is the only intravenous medicine approved by FDA available for treating swine flu
when patients do not respond to other existing antiviral treatments ( oseltamivir
resistance or unable to take zanamivir
inhalation).