Drugs for Common Cold

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Common Cold. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Common Cold

Aspirin and Codeine Aspirin and Codeine is an analgesic combination, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Benzonatate Benzonatate is a non-narcotic cough suppressant, prescribed for cough. It works by depressing the "cough center" in the brain. Trade Names :

Chlorpheniramine Chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions such as itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, hay fever and common cold. It may also be used to relieve the itching from insect bites and bee stings. Trade Names : More...

Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine contains an antihistamine, narcotic cough suppressant, and decongestant, prescribed for common cold and upper respiratory allergies.

Codeine Codeine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for pain and cough. It is also used for diarrhea. Trade Names : More...

Colistimethate Injection Colistimethate Injection is a polymyxin antibiotic, prescribed for infections caused by bacteria. The antibiotic fights against the bacteria in the body. Trade Names : More...

Guaifenesin Guaifenesin is an expectorant, prescribed for chest congestion. It promotes lower respiratory tract drainage by thinning the mucus in the air passages to make it easier to cough up the mucus and clear the airways. Trade Names : More...

Homatropine Homatropine is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for dry cough along with hydrocodone. Homatropine ophthalmic is prescribed for eye inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Hydrocodone and Chlorpheniramine Hydrocodone and Chlorpheniramine is a combination of antihistamine and narcotic cough suppressant, prescribed for relief of cough and respiratory symptoms due to allergy or cold.

Levodropropizine Levodropropizine is an antitussive, prescribed for cough. Trade Names :

Noscapine Noscapine is an antitussive, prescribed for cough. It is currently under investigation for use in the treatment of several cancers. Trade Names : More...

Oxymetazoline Oxymetazoline is a decongestant, used to relieve nasal and sinus congestion due to colds, allergies, and hay fever. Ophthalmic- Relieving redness in the eye. Trade Names : More...

Peramivir Peramivir is prescribed for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 18 years of age and above who have had the symptoms for not more than 2 days. It works by stopping the spread of the flu virus in the body and prevents the new virus from emerging out of the infected cells. Also, peramivir helps by shortening the time of flu symptoms such as runny or stuffy nose , fever, sore throat, cough, muscle or joint pain. It is the only intravenous medicine approved by FDA available for treating swine flu when patients do not respond to other existing antiviral treatments ( oseltamivir resistance or unable to take zanamivir inhalation).

Pseudoephedrine Pseudoephedrine is a decongestant, prescribed for cold, allergic rhinitis and hay fever. It relieves stuffy nose, opens nasal airways and drains sinuses. Trade Names : More...