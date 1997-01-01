Drugs for Breast Cancer

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Breast Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Breast Cancer

Anastrozole is a non-steroidal inhibitor used with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation, to treat early breast cancer in women who have experienced menopause. Anastrozole is also used in women, who have experienced menopause, as a first treatment of breast cancer that has spread within the breast or to other areas of the body. It is also used to treat breast cancer in women whose breast cancer has worsened after taking tamoxifen (Nolvadex).

Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body.

Docetaxel is an anti-cancer agent, mainly used for the treatment of breast, ovarian, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It belongs to taxane group. It stops the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Everolimus Everolimus is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Exemestane Exemestane is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who are no longer responsive to anti-estrogen therapy. Trade Names :

Letrozole is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with other medications. It kills cancer cells.

Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Palbociclib Palbociclib is a kinase inhibitor which is prescribed along with letrazole (an aromatase inhibitor) for the treatment of certain type of hormone receptor positive breast cancer (estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer) in postmenopausal women that is in an advanced stage or has spread to other parts of the body. It is also used along with fulvestrant in women in whom the cancer continues to worsen despite hormonal treatment. Palbociclib blocks the action of a specific protein that plays a role in the multiplication of cancer cells.

Pertuzumab Pertuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for HER2-positive breast cancer (which is more aggressive) either alone or with other medications.

Ribociclib Ribociclib belongs to a class of medications called kinase inhibitors; it inhibits the cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4 and 6. It is used for treating hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in post-menopausal women. It is used along with another anticancer drug belonging to the aromatase inhibitor group such as letrozole. Ribociclib acts by blocking the action of an abnormal protein which eventually interferes with the cell multiplication, and thereby results in either slowing down or stopping the spread of cancer cells.