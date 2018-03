Anticoagulant drugs are used for prevention of clot formation in the blood vessels. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose, side-effects , adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Anticoagulants

Alteplase Alteplase is an enzyme (tissue plasminogen activator (tPA)), prescribed for heart attack, stroke, and pulmonary embolism. It helps to break down unwanted blood clots.

Ardeparin Ardeparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep vein thrombosis. Trade Names :

Betrixaban Betrixaban is prescribed to prevent venous thromboembolism in adult patients who are hospitalized for an acute illness and are at a greater risk of developing a clot due to the restricted mobility or any thromboembolic related risk factors. Betrixaban has not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves . Betrixaban inhibits the factor Xa which is important for the clotting of blood. It is therefore used to thin the blood so as to avoid the formation of clots by interfering with the mechanism of blood coagulation.

Dalteparin Dalteparin is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents blood clots in persons undergoing surgery. Along with aspirin Dalteparin is prescribed for heart attack, unstable angina (chest pain). It is also used to reduce the recurrence of blood clots in certain cancer patients and during dialysis. Trade Names :

Danaparoid Danaparoid is an anticoagulant (blood thinner), prescribed for deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and to prevent the formation of blood clots.

Enoxaparin Enoxaparin prevents blood clots in patients who are on bed rest or who are having orthopedic surgery of the hip replacement, knee replacement, or large intestinal surgery. It is also used alone or in combination with warfarin to prevent and treat blood clots in the leg. It is a low molecular weight heparin. It stops the formation of substances that cause clots. It is also used in unstable angina and heart attacks. Trade Names : More...

Fondaparinux Fondaparinux is an anticoagulant or a blood thinner, prescribed for treatment of pulmonary embolism and prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis. It prevents clotting of blood. It is used along with warfarin for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Trade Names :

Lepirudin Lepirudin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

Urokinase Urokinase is an enzyme (thrombolytic agent), prescribed for deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and peripheral vascular occlusion. It dissolves blood clots. Trade Names : More...