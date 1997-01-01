Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Allergic Rhinitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis

Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine contains a non-sedating antihistamine (acrivastine), and a nasal decongestant(pseudoephedrine) which is prescribed to temporarily relieve seasonal allergic rhinitis such as sneezing, rhinorrhea, pruritus, lacrimation, nasal congestion. It is also used for itchy or watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other symptoms of allergies and the common cold. It narrows blood vessels and shrinkage of the nasal mucous membranes by blocking histamine at H1 receptor sites.

Azelastine Azelastine is a selective histamine antagonist, prescribed in treating allergic rhinitis. Trade Names :

Azelastine and Fluticasone Azelastine and Fluticasone contains antihistamine-corticosteroid, prescribed for seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR).

Beclomethasone Beclomethasone is a synthetic steroid, prescribed for asthma attacks. Beclomethasone prevents the release of substances that causes inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Beclomethasone Dipropionate Beclomethasone is a corticosteroid and an anti-inflammatory drug. It is used for the treatment of several inflammatory conditions. It is used as inhalation for the prevention of bronchial asthma , nasal spray for rhinitis and prevention of recurrence of nasal polyps after surgical removal, orally for mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis , and on the skin for inflammatory skin conditions. The inhalational form is not useful in patients with an acute attack of asthma. Beclomethasone Dipropionate is prescribed for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older. Trade Names :

Carbinoxamine Carbinoxamine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergy symptoms such as runny nose, watery/itchy eyes, rash, or hives. Trade Names :

Cetirizine Cetirizine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions. Trade Names : More...

Chlorpheniramine and Hydrocodone Chlorpheniramine and Hydrocodone is a narcotic cough suppressant and an antihistamine, prescribed for runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, and cough caused by the common cold or flu.

Chlorpheniramine and Phenylpropanolamine Chlorpheniramine and Phenylpropanolamine contains antihistamine and decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose or throat and itchy or watery eyes due to the common cold or allergic rhinitis.

Cromolyn Sodium Nasal Solution Cromolyn Sodium Nasal Solution is a mast cell stabilizer, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.

Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation is an inhaled anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks due to exercise, allergies and other factors.

Cyproheptadine Cyproheptadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis. Trade Names : More...

Diphenhydramine Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine, prescribed for severe allergic conditions such as runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes. It is also used for itching of insect bites, sunburns, bee stings, poison ivy, poison oak and minor skin irritation. Trade Names : More...

Diphenylpyraline Diphenylpyraline is an antihistamine. It is used for the treatment of hay fever, rhinitis, itchy skin and other allergies

Fexofenadine Fexofenadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, red, itchy, or watery eyes; itching. Trade Names : More...

Loratadine Loratadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions. Trade Names : More...

Prednisolone Acetate (Oral Suspension) Prednisolone Acetate (Oral Suspension) is a corticosteroid, prescribed for various disease conditions such as allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, mycosis fungoides, hypercalcemia of malignancy, Crohn's Disease, ulcerative colitis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in adults, acute leukemia and others.

Pseudoephedrine Pseudoephedrine is a decongestant, prescribed for cold, allergic rhinitis and hay fever. It relieves stuffy nose, opens nasal airways and drains sinuses. Trade Names : More...

Pseudoephedrine and Triprolidine Pseudoephedrine and Triprolidine contains decongestant and antihistamine, prescribed for itchy, watery eyes, sneezing and runny or stuffy nose caused by hay fever, allergies and common cold.

Terfenadine Terfenadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, throat irritation, red, irritated, itchy and tearing eyes. Trade Names :

Tetrahydrozoline Hcl Tetrahydrozoline Hcl is a decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion due to colds, hay fever, allergies, or sinusitis. Trade Names :

Triamcinolone Triamcinolone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for arthritis, skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid and intestinal disorders, severe allergies and asthma. Trade Names : More...

Triamcinolone Inhalation Triamcinolone Inhalation is a corticosteroid, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.

Triamcinolone Topical Triamcinolone Topical is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammation caused by certain types of allergic reactions, eczema and psoriasis. It reduces the action of the chemicals that cause inflammation, swelling and redness.