Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Allergic Rhinitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis

Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine

Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine contains a non-sedating antihistamine (acrivastine), and a nasal decongestant(pseudoephedrine) which is prescribed to temporarily relieve seasonal allergic rhinitis such as sneezing, rhinorrhea, pruritus, lacrimation, nasal congestion. It is also used for itchy or watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other symptoms of allergies and the common cold. It narrows blood vessels and shrinkage of the nasal mucous membranes by blocking histamine at H1 receptor sites.

Azelastine and Fluticasone

Azelastine and Fluticasone contains antihistamine-corticosteroid, prescribed for seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR).

Beclomethasone Dipropionate

Beclomethasone is a corticosteroid and an anti-inflammatory drug. It is used for the treatment of several inflammatory conditions. It is used as inhalation for the prevention of bronchial asthma, nasal spray for rhinitis and prevention of recurrence of nasal polyps after surgical removal, orally for mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis, and on the skin for inflammatory skin conditions. The inhalational form is not useful in patients with an acute attack of asthma. Beclomethasone Dipropionate is prescribed for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older.
Infabact | Denfee

Carbinoxamine

Carbinoxamine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergy symptoms such as runny nose, watery/itchy eyes, rash, or hives.
Clistin (100ml)

Chlorpheniramine and Hydrocodone

Chlorpheniramine and Hydrocodone is a narcotic cough suppressant and an antihistamine, prescribed for runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, and cough caused by the common cold or flu.

Chlorpheniramine and Phenylpropanolamine

Chlorpheniramine and Phenylpropanolamine contains antihistamine and decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose or throat and itchy or watery eyes due to the common cold or allergic rhinitis.

Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation

Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation is an inhaled anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks due to exercise, allergies and other factors.

Diphenylpyraline

Diphenylpyraline is an antihistamine. It is used for the treatment of hay fever, rhinitis, itchy skin and other allergies.

Prednisolone Acetate (Oral Suspension)

Prednisolone Acetate (Oral Suspension) is a corticosteroid, prescribed for various disease conditions such as allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, mycosis fungoides, hypercalcemia of malignancy, Crohn's Disease, ulcerative colitis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in adults, acute leukemia and others.

Pseudoephedrine and Triprolidine

Pseudoephedrine and Triprolidine contains decongestant and antihistamine, prescribed for itchy, watery eyes, sneezing and runny or stuffy nose caused by hay fever, allergies and common cold.

Triamcinolone Topical

Triamcinolone Topical is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammation caused by certain types of allergic reactions, eczema and psoriasis. It reduces the action of the chemicals that cause inflammation, swelling and redness.

Trimeprazine

Trimeprazine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions such as pruritus, urticaria etc.
Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic rhinitis (AR) causes a collection of symptoms, mostly in the nose and eyes and occurs when one breathes in allergens that leads to its inflammation.
About - Symptoms and Signs of Allergic Rhinitis - Diagnosis of Allergic Rhinitis - Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis - Prevention of Allergic Rhinitis - Research in Allergic Rhinitis


