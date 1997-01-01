Diuretics

ICD Code -Y54.5

Acetazolamide This medication is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma, edema due to congestive heart failure, epileptic seizure, idiopathic intracranial hypertension (a.

Acetazolamide, Sustained Release

Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide This combination medication contains diuretics, prescribed for hypertension and congestive heart failure.

Chlorthalidone This medication is a diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.

Clopamide This medication is a piperidine diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention.

Furosemide and Spironolactone This combination medication contains diuretics, prescribed for congestive heart failure and fluid retention.

Hydrochlorothiazide This medication is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension) and edema.

Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone This combination medication contains potassium-sparing diuretic and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for essential hypertension and fluid retention caused by various conditions, including heart disease.

Hydrochlorothiazide and Triamterene This combination medication contains potassium-sparing diuretic and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for essential hypertension, and edema due to low potassium level in body.

Indapamide This medication is an oral antihypertensive/diuretic, prescribed for hypertension and edema.

Methazolamide This medication is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for certain types of glaucoma, either alone or with other medications.

Methyclothiazide This medication is a diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.

Metolazone This medication is a quinazoline diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Pamabrom This medication is a diuretic, prescribed for bloating, puffiness and other signs of water weight gain related to menstrual symptoms with acetaminophen.

Spironolactone This medication is a potassium-sparing diuretic, prescribed for hyperaldosteronism, low potassium levels, and for edema (fluid retention) caused by various conditions.

Triamterene This medication is a potassium-sparing diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention due to various health conditions such as liver, kidney and heart diseases.

Xipamide This medication is a sulfonamide diuretic agent, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.

loop diuretics - ICD Code -Y54.4

Furosemide This medication is a diuretic agent, prescribed for fluid retention in people with congestive heart failure, liver disease or kidney disorder.

Torasemide

Osmotic Diuretic - ICD Code -Y54.5

Mannitol This medication is an osmotic diuretic, prescribed for increased intracranial pressure, eye pressure, to maintain urine flow in kidney failure patients, and promotion of urinary excretion of toxic materials.

Thiazide Diuretic - ICD Code -Y54.5

Chlorothiazide This medication is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention caused by various conditions.