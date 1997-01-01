medindia
Diuretics


ICD Code -Y54.5


Acetazolamide

This medication is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma, edema due to congestive heart failure, epileptic seizure, idiopathic intracranial hypertension (a.

Acetazolamide, Sustained Release

Chlorthalidone

This medication is a diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.

Clopamide

This medication is a piperidine diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention.

Hydrochlorothiazide

This medication is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension) and edema.

Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone

This combination medication contains potassium-sparing diuretic and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for essential hypertension and fluid retention caused by various conditions, including heart disease.

Hydrochlorothiazide and Triamterene

This combination medication contains potassium-sparing diuretic and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for essential hypertension, and edema due to low potassium level in body.

Indapamide

This medication is an oral antihypertensive/diuretic, prescribed for hypertension and edema.

Methazolamide

This medication is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for certain types of glaucoma, either alone or with other medications.

Methyclothiazide

This medication is a diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.

Metolazone

This medication is a quinazoline diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Pamabrom

This medication is a diuretic, prescribed for bloating, puffiness and other signs of water weight gain related to menstrual symptoms with acetaminophen.

Spironolactone

This medication is a potassium-sparing diuretic, prescribed for hyperaldosteronism, low potassium levels, and for edema (fluid retention) caused by various conditions.

Triamterene

This medication is a potassium-sparing diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention due to various health conditions such as liver, kidney and heart diseases.

Xipamide

This medication is a sulfonamide diuretic agent, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.

loop diuretics - ICD Code -Y54.4


Furosemide

This medication is a diuretic agent, prescribed for fluid retention in people with congestive heart failure, liver disease or kidney disorder.

Torasemide


Osmotic Diuretic - ICD Code -Y54.5


Mannitol

This medication is an osmotic diuretic, prescribed for increased intracranial pressure, eye pressure, to maintain urine flow in kidney failure patients, and promotion of urinary excretion of toxic materials.

Thiazide Diuretic - ICD Code -Y54.5


Chlorothiazide

This medication is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention caused by various conditions.

Hydroflumethiazide

This medication is a diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention and hypertension.
