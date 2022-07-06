About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected

Kesavan K.E.T.
Written by Kesavan K.E.T.
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM
Highlights:
  • Brain cancer or tumor is the 10th leading cause of death among men and women
  • World Brain Tumor Day is celebrated on 8th June every year worldwide to overcome abnormal blurring of brain tumors
  • This day strives to create awareness, promote, strengthen, and enhance the voice of the brain tumor community for better treatment

World Brain Tumor Day has been recognized throughout the world on 8th June every year to spread awareness and educate people about brain tumors. And the theme for this year is "Together We are Stronger" (1 Trusted Source
World Brain Tumour Day 2022

Go to source).

History of World Brain Tumor Day

The first drive for this global day was taken by the German Brain Tumor Association, a non-profit organization, in 2000. Government of India has launched the National Cancer Control Program with the objectives of prevention, screening, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment including end-stage immunotherapy (2 Trusted Source
World Brain Tumour Day

Go to source).

Brain Tumor — An Introduction

A brain tumor is the mass or growth of abnormal cells in the brain. There are different types of brain tumors. Some are non-cancerous (benign), and some are cancerous (malignant). Primary brain tumors start in the brain and spread to other parts of your body as secondary (metastatic) brain tumors (3 Trusted Source
Brain tumor

Go to source).

Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor
Brain tumors are the abnormal growth of brain cells that may be benign or metastatic. Brain tumors account for about 2.4% of all the tumor diagnosesandare most challenging due to their critically delicate location.
Various types of brain tumors are acoustic neuroma, brain metastases, choroid plexus carcinoma, glioblastoma, glioma, oligodendroglioma, pediatric brain tumors, pituitary tumors and so on. Symptoms for brain tumor as follows (3 Trusted Source
Brain tumor

Go to source):

Treatments for Brain Tumor

Medical practitioners might suggest the following treatments according to their type, grade, and position of the tumor and general health of the patient (3 Trusted Source
Brain tumor

Go to source):

How to Celebrate World Brain Tumor Day

Around the world, health organizations, government and healthcare facilities indulge in a variety of events for World Brain Tumor Day. These events include educational seminars, international conferences, and fundraisers for the World Brain Tumor Day (4 Trusted Source
World Brain Tumour Awareness Day June 8 is World Brain

Go to source). And the theme for this year is "Together We are Stronger."

This day also focuses on those people who were diagnosed with brain tumors. They are encouraged to share their stories to help others. People who have lost loved ones to brain tumors also find ways to remember and honor them. And, other ways to participate as are follows (5 Trusted Source
World Brain Tumour Day

Go to source):
  • Donate to an organization that funds research for brain tumors.
  • Educate yourself on the types of brain tumors, symptoms and treatment options.
  • Wear a grey ribbon to promote awareness of brain tumors and brain cancer.
  • Learn about famous people who have survived brain tumors, like Jimmy Carter, Mark Ruffalo, Sheryl Crow and Michelle Stafford.
  • Volunteer yourself for assisting a brain tumor patient
  • Host a community event in support of the organization for an amazing fundraiser
  • Use hashtags like #WorldBrainTumorDay, #BrainTumorDay, #WBTD and #TumorDay on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and so on.

Statistics About Brain Tumor

Brain tumor is similar to tumor of the central nervous system. In one year, 330,000 children and adults worldwide are diagnosed with central nervous system cancer (6 Trusted Source
World Brain Tumour Day 2022

Go to source).
Brain Tumor in Children
Brain Tumor in Children
An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.
This figure continues to rise, similar to the death rate for brain cancer. In United States alone, an estimated 700,000 people are living with a primary brain tumor and 88,970 people will receive a primary brain tumor diagnosis in 2022 (7 Trusted Source
About Brain Tumor Awareness Month

Go to source).

Facts About Brain Tumor

Following are the common facts about brain tumor (2 Trusted Source
World Brain Tumour Day

Go to source):
  • Brain tumor can occur at any age.
  • The exact cause of brain tumor is not clear.
  • The symptoms of brain tumor depend on their size, type, and location.
  • The most common type of primary brain tumor among adults are astrocytoma, meningioma, and oligodendroglioma.
  • The most common type of primary brain tumors in children are medulloblastoma, grade I or II astrocytoma (or glioma) ependymoma and brain stem glioma.
  • Family history and high dose X-rays are risk factors for brain tumor.
  • Brain tumors are diagnosed by the doctor based on the results of a medical history and physical examination and various specialized tests of the brain and nervous system.
  • For all malignant brain tumor patients, 5-year relative survival rate is only 36% and the 10-year survival rate is 31%.
  • Survival rates tend to decrease with age, with a 5-year survival rate being more than 75% under the age of 15 and around 72% for people between the ages 15 and 39.

Brain Tumor Follow-Up

It is important to examine yourself carefully after brain tumor treatment.
  • Regularly monitor for any new symptoms and see if the tumor returns with an MRI scan.
  • Manage your long-term side effects of treatment using appropriate measures and a healthy diet.
  • Rehabilitation therapy such as speech therapy and occupational therapy can in some cases help to restore responsibility for many aspects of life.
  • Maintain a good mental health.
  • If there are any medications to reduce fatigue or memory impairment, discuss this with your doctor.
  • Document your health records for any follow-up.
Give brain tumor patients a voice so that they can be heard.

Source: Medindia
Quiz on Brain Tumor
Quiz on Brain Tumor
Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the brain.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Tumor Brain Tumors Brain Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Most Popular on Medindia

