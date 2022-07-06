World Food Safety Day 2022 — “Safer Food, Better Health”

- Food-borne diseases range from mild to severe and can even lead to death
World Food Safety Day, celebrated on June 7th every year, draws global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water.
The United Nations established this day in 2018 to raise awareness of food safety. Later, the WHO and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) joined this celebration.
Year after year, it has seen growing initiatives that help increase the public's awareness of food safety, which is a great achievement. This has to be continued, for which everyone should join the 2022 campaign.
Safety First When it Comes for FoodWe are all food consumers and want our food to be safe. Food-borne diseases also known as food poisoning can cause significant illness and most serious for people who are pregnant, older (over age 65), younger (under age 5) and people who have a weak immune system.
Each person in the society has a role to play whether you grow, process, transport, store, sell, buy, prepare or serve food. This shows that food safety is in your hands.
This Year's Theme: Safer Food, Better HealthKeeping these facts in mind, World Food Safety Day 2022 theme is "Safer food, better health". Safe food is important for health and well-being. Only when food is safe, you canfully benefit from its nutritional value and the mental and social benefits of sharing a safe meal.
Unsafe foods cause many diseases and contribute to other poor health conditions, such as impaired growth, micronutrient deficiencies, non-communicable or communicable diseases, and mental illness. The good news is that most food-borne diseases are preventable.
The way we build food systems and how we organize food supply chains can prevent infectious and toxic hazards, microbial pathogens, chemical residues, biotoxins, and other noxious or dangerous.
To make safe and healthy foods accessible for all, agricultural, trade, and industry development policies need to promote food safety.
Food-Borne Diseases: Facts and Figures
- One in 10 people worldwide falls ill from contaminated food each year throughout the world.
- The magnitude of the public health burden due to food-borne diseases is similar to that of malaria or HIV/AIDS.
- Over 200 diseases are caused by eating food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances such as heavy metals.
- Each year, an estimated 700,000 people die around the globe because of antimicrobial-resistant infections.
- The estimated number of illnesses from 11 main parasitic diseases is 48.4 million per year, 48% of which are transmitted through food.
- Children under the age of 5 are at a higher risk of malnutrition and mortality due to unsafe food and carry 40%of the food-borne disease burden.
Ways to Celebrate
- Host a webinar and bring about key players in the food system to talk about everyone's role in food safety.
- Organize an event for the general public — concerts, festivals or fairs, food tastings, or cooking demonstrations with a food safety message.
- Launch an engaging campaign on social media and post your videos, brochures, and posters using the tag #worldfoodsafetyday
- Fitness is a great way to encourage people to get involved in their communities for a cause. Therefore, organize a run, march, walk, or dance to promote food safety.
- Share the experiences of food workers, farmers, health professionals, or someone who has suffered a food-borne illness to help people understand how important food safety is.
