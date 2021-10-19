Biomarker for Predicting Survival in Glioblastoma

Men with glioblastoma may have worse survival due to neuroinflammation protein as per a study "The Translocator Protein (TSPO) Genetic Polymorphism A147T Is Associated with Worse Survival in Male Glioblastoma Patients", at the Florida International University, published in the special issue of the Cancers journal.



Glioblastoma is one of the deadliest and devastating types of brain tumors that affect glial cells of the brain. It burdens around 12,000 people in the U.S. annually with males being affected almost 1.6 times more than females.

Advertisement

‘Study finds that men with glioblastoma may have worse survival due to a neuroinflammation protein called translocator protein 18 kDa (TSPO). This may help formulate the protein as a biomarker in the prognosis of these tumors. ’