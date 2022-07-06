About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of COPD Flare-ups
Advertisement

Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of COPD Flare-ups

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 7, 2022 at 7:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Poor sleep quality is strongly linked to a higher total of COPD flare-ups
  • COPD flare-ups are triggered by a variety of factors and can last for days and even weeks
  • So, have a good night's rest to keep COPD flare-ups at bay

Poor sleep can increase the risk of life-threatening chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) flare-ups in people, reveals a new study supported by the National Institutes of Health.

The risk for these flare-ups - sudden bouts of worsening breathing - was 25% to 95% higher in people who experienced poor sleep than in people who had good quality sleep.

World COPD Day 2021 – “Healthy Lungs – Never More Important”
World COPD Day 2021 – “Healthy Lungs – Never More Important”
World COPD Day is celebrated on 17th November this year 2021, to promote awareness of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease).
Advertisement


The findings suggest that poor sleep may be a better predictor of flare-ups than even a person's history of smoking.

The observational study, one of the largest to look at the links between sleep quality and COPD flare-ups, was largely funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the NIH. Its findings appear online in the journal SLEEP.
New COPD Management Guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
New COPD Management Guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) UK has expanded current criteria for referral of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients for lung volume reduction due to recent availability of new endobronchial valve treatment.
Advertisement

What are COPD Flare-Ups?

COPD, a progressive, incurable lung condition that makes breathing difficult, affects more than 16 million adults in the United States and is a leading cause of death.

COPD flare-ups, also known as exacerbations, can last for days and even weeks and are triggered by a variety of factors ranging from pollutants to cold and flu viruses.

Link between Poor Sleep and COPD Flare-Ups

Poor sleep can weaken the immune system of a healthy person and make them more susceptible to colds and the flu and this vulnerability can increase in people with COPD.

Although scientists have long known that people with COPD often experience sleep disturbances, the role of poor sleep as a trigger of COPD exacerbations has been understudied, with major research on this topic providing conflicting evidence. The current study fills an important knowledge gap, investigators say.

"Among those who already have COPD, knowing how they sleep at night will tell me much more about their risk of a flare-up than knowing whether they smoked for 40 versus 60 years," said lead study author Aaron Baugh, M.D., a clinical fellow at the University of California San Francisco Medical School and a practicing pulmonologist.

"That is very surprising and is not necessarily what I expected going into this study. Smoking is such a central process to COPD that I would have predicted it would be the more important predictor in the case of exacerbations."

For the study, the researchers followed 1,647 people with confirmed COPD who were enrolled in the Subpopulations and Intermediate Outcome Measures in COPD Study (SPIROMICS), a multi-center U.S. longitudinal study funded by the NHLBI and the COPD Foundation and designed to evaluate COPD subpopulations, outcomes, and biomarkers.

All the participants in this specific study were current or former tobacco smokers with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD, and they underwent at least one initial sleep evaluation upon enrollment.

The researchers recorded COPD flare-ups over a three-year follow-up period and compared these measurements against the sleep quality of the participants.

The researchers used a common tool for analyzing self-reported sleep quality - a combination of seven sleep measures, including sleep duration, the timing of sleep, and frequency of disturbances. The scores ranged from worse sleep quality to best sleep. The researchers reported their results after looking at how a person's risk for flare-ups changed after one year.

They found that in general, poor sleep quality was strongly associated with a higher total of COPD flare-ups. Compared to those participants with the best possible sleep, those who were at the threshold or at the base level of poor sleep had a 25% increased chance of having a COPD flare-up within the next year. Those with the worst sleep had a nearly 95% increased risk of having a COPD exacerbation within the next year.

While the findings apply to all races and ethnicities, the study has particular relevancy for Black Americans, Baugh said. That's because past studies show that this group tends to have poorer sleep quality than other races and ethnicities. As poorer sleep is now linked to worse COPD outcomes, the current study may help explain why Black Americans as a group tend to do worse when they have COPD, compared to other racial and ethnic groups, the researchers suggested.

"Our work provides a strong rationale into paying more attention to sleep than we have in the past, from both a clinical and research perspective," said Baugh, who has a special interest in studying COPD disparities. "While we now know that sleep quality can predict future exacerbations, we don't know whether improving sleep quality will yield direct improvements in COPD outcomes. We encourage future studies that can look at the impact of interventions, whether at the individual or community level."

Marishka Brown, Ph.D., director of the NHLBI's National Center on Sleep Disorders Research, agreed that this study is an important milestone. "Sleep has not been extensively studied as a modifier of COPD outcomes," Brown said. "This study adds to a growing knowledge base demonstrating the harmful effects of poor sleep on health in general but can be particularly damaging in people with devastating preexisting conditions, such as COPD."



Source: Eurekalert
World COPD Day - ‘Never Too Early, Never Too Late’
World COPD Day - ‘Never Too Early, Never Too Late’
World COPD Day is observed annually on every third Wednesday of November by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) to raise awareness about the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and improve COPD care throughout the world.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, June 07). Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of COPD Flare-ups . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 07, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/poor-sleep-linked-to-increased-risk-of-copd-flare-ups-207479-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of COPD Flare-ups ". Medindia. Jun 07, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/poor-sleep-linked-to-increased-risk-of-copd-flare-ups-207479-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of COPD Flare-ups ". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/poor-sleep-linked-to-increased-risk-of-copd-flare-ups-207479-1.htm. (accessed Jun 07, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of COPD Flare-ups . Medindia, viewed Jun 07, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/poor-sleep-linked-to-increased-risk-of-copd-flare-ups-207479-1.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
World Food Safety Day 2022 -
World Food Safety Day 2022 - "Safer Food, Better Health"
View all
Recommended Reading
InsomniaInsomnia
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Periodic Limb Movement DisorderPeriodic Limb Movement Disorder
REM Behavior DisorderREM Behavior Disorder
SleepSleep
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder: SleepwalkingSleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorders: A PreludeSleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep Disturbances In WomenSleep Disturbances In Women
SnoringSnoring
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug Side Effects Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Doctor Noscaphene (Noscapine) Color Blindness Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Drug - Food Interactions

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close