Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women

- Mediterranean diet is well-known for its multi-potent health benefits
- A new study has analyzed the benefits of a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy in the reducing the risk of preeclampsia
- Preeclampsia is one of the life-threatening pregnancy complications that may even result in seizures
Consuming a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy may aid in the reduction of preeclampsia risk, especially among black women, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access journal of the American Heart Association. Preeclampsia is a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication that can lead to premature delivery and related health issues for mother and baby.
What is a Mediterranean-Style Diet?Mediterranean diet is a world-famous diet for its multi-potent health benefits. This is a plant-based diet that incorporates the traditional cuisines and cooking styles of the Mediterranean region (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nutrition and healthy eating Print
Go to source).
Read More..
With its high protein and low calories and carbs formula, the diet is considered a part of a healthy eating plan. It includes whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, spices, herbs, olive oil (the primary source of added fat) along with seafood (twice a week) and dairy, chicken, and eggs in moderate portions (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nutrition and healthy eating Print
Go to source).
What is Preeclampsia?Preeclampsia is one of the most serious pregnancy complications that is characterized by high blood pressure, protein in the urine, and leg swelling (signs of kidney damage). It affects 2% to 8% of pregnancies and can be dangerous to both mother's and infant's life as it may result in seizures during pregnancy (eclampsia) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Preeclampsia
Go to source).
What is preeclampsia?
Go to source).
It also doubles the risk for other complications like stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and heart diseases. The pregnancy-related risk is even higher among Black women who develop preeclampsia (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mediterraneanâ€Style Diet and Risk of Preeclampsia by Race in the Boston Birth Cohort
Go to source).
Mediterranean Diet and Preeclampsia Link ExploredThe Mediterranean diet is well-known for its protective effects against various heart diseases in adults (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Following a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy may reduce the risk of preeclampsia
Go to source).
However, the present study analyzed the risk of developing preeclampsia in association with a Mediterranean-style diet among 8,500 at-risk women (diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds), who were enrolled in the Boston Birth Cohort between 1998 and 2016 (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mediterraneanâ€Style Diet and Risk of Preeclampsia by Race in the Boston Birth Cohort
Go to source).
The average age group of the participants was 25 years. Black women dominated nearly half of the study group (47%), with Hispanic women contributing to about a quarter of the group (28%), and the remaining being white women or "other" race (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Following a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy may reduce the risk of preeclampsia
Go to source).
Identifying Preeclampsia Risks"The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries, and preeclampsia contributes to it. Given these health hazards to both mothers and their children, it is important to identify modifiable factors to prevent the development of preeclampsia, especially among Black women who are at the highest risk of this serious pregnancy complication," says Anum S. Minhas, MD, MHS, chief cardiology fellow and a cardio-obstetrics and advanced imaging fellow at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Following a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy may reduce the risk of preeclampsia
Go to source).
The study data was analyzed based on self-reported information on a postpartum and Mediterranean-style diet questionnaire. It was found that consumption of a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy resulted in over 20% lower risk of preeclampsia (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mediterraneanâ€Style Diet and Risk of Preeclampsia by Race in the Boston Birth Cohort
Go to source).
Minhas has explained, "This is remarkable because there are very few interventions during pregnancy that are found to produce any meaningful benefit, and medical treatments during pregnancy must be approached cautiously to ensure the benefits outweigh the potential risks to the mother and the unborn child."
Opt for Mediterranean DietOverall, 10% of the study participants had developed preeclampsia. The study had also found that pre-pregnancy comorbidities like diabetes and obesity posed twice the risk of developing preeclampsia among the women when compared to those without the conditions (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mediterraneanâ€Style Diet and Risk of Preeclampsia by Race in the Boston Birth Cohort
Go to source).
Moreover, participants who had the lowest consumption of Mediterranean-style diet showed the highest risk (28%) for preeclampsia. However, further data are required to overcome study limitations like self-reported information on food consumption and its frequency (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Following a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy may reduce the risk of preeclampsia
Go to source).
It is thereby necessary that "women should be encouraged to follow a healthy lifestyle, including a nutritious diet and regular exercise, at all stages in life. Eating healthy foods regularly, including vegetables, fruits, and legumes, is especially important for women during pregnancy. Their health during pregnancy affects their future cardiovascular health and also impacts their baby's health," says Minhas (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mediterraneanâ€Style Diet and Risk of Preeclampsia by Race in the Boston Birth Cohort
Go to source).
References :
- Nutrition and healthy eating Print - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/in-depth/mediterranean-diet/art-20047801)
- Preeclampsia - (https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/preeclampsia/)
- What is preeclampsia? - (https://www.marchofdimes.org/complications/preeclampsia.aspx)
- Mediterranean‐Style Diet and Risk of Preeclampsia by Race in the Boston Birth Cohort - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.121.022589 )
- Following a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy may reduce the risk of preeclampsia - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/following-a-mediterranean-style-diet-during-pregnancy-may-reduce-the-risk-of-preeclampsia?preview=73e7)
Source: Medindia
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Karishma Abhishek. (2022, April 21). Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women. Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 21, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/mediterranean-diet-may-ease-preeclampsia-risk-in-pregnant-women-206712-1.htm.
-
MLA
Karishma Abhishek. "Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women". Medindia. Apr 21, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/mediterranean-diet-may-ease-preeclampsia-risk-in-pregnant-women-206712-1.htm>.
Chicago
Karishma Abhishek. "Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/mediterranean-diet-may-ease-preeclampsia-risk-in-pregnant-women-206712-1.htm. (accessed Apr 21, 2022).
Harvard
Karishma Abhishek. 2021. Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women. Medindia, viewed Apr 21, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/mediterranean-diet-may-ease-preeclampsia-risk-in-pregnant-women-206712-1.htm.