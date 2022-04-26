Rift Valley Fever – An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals

When the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of another deadly virus that spreads from animals to humans have started to appear. A type of Phlebovirus causes this outbreak called Rift Valley Fever (RVF) virus.



This latest outbreak of the deadly RVF virus was discovered by researchers at Washington University, and one of the leading scientists involved in the discovery is a virologist from Kashmir, Dr. Safder Ganaie. Their findings were published in the journal Cell.



What is Rift Valley Fever?