Rift Valley Fever – An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals

Advertisement

A severe illness either in the form of eye disease (0.5%-2% of patients)

Neurological complications such as vertigo, convulsions, memory loss, hallucinations, confusion, lethargy, and coma (in less than 1% of patients)

Signs of hemorrhagic fever such as blood vomiting, passing blood in the feces, a purpuric rash due to bleeding in the skin, and bleeding from the nose or gums begin to appear (in less than 1% of patients).

How to Treat Rift Valley Fever?

What's Latest Breakthrough?

How to Prevent?

Avoid contact with sick animals and meat or milk from sick animals.

Wash your hands after touching raw meat or dairy.

Cook meat thoroughly; boil raw milk.

Report about ill livestock and unexpected deaths to the local veterinarian.

Do not handle or bury dead livestock. Call the local veterinarian to dispose of the body correctly.

Avoid mosquito bites by using long clothes, repellents, and bed nets.

What is Rift Valley Fever? - (https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/rvf/about.html) Lrp1 is a host entry factor for Rift Valley fever virus - (What is Rift Valley Fever? ) Rift Valley fever - (https://www.oie.int/en/disease/rift-valley-fever/) Facts about Rift Valley fever - (https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/rift-valley-fever/facts)