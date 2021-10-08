by Dr Jayashree on  August 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Way to Detect Pregnancy Related Complications
The new blood test developed by researchers from UCLA can be performed as early as the first trimester of pregnancy, which allows for early referrals to doctors who specialize in high-risk pregnancies.

Placenta accreta spectrum disorder is a condition that occurs when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall and fails to detach from the uterus after childbirth.

This condition can lead to significant blood loss during pregnancy and child birth, requiring blood transfusions and intensive care, and it can result in serious illness and infection and can even be fatal for the mother. It occurs in less than 0.5% of pregnancies.


Currently, placenta accreta spectrum disorder is diagnosed by ultrasound in combination with an assessment of a mother's pregnancy history. This assessment alone is not reliable enough to detect cases other than the most severe ones.

In tests with more than 100 women, the new blood test was 79% accurate in confirming the presence of placenta accreta and 93% accurate in ruling it out with a negative result. The study results are published in Nature Communications.

"Early and precise detection of this very high-risk obstetrical problem can greatly improve outcomes for both the mother and baby," said Dr. Yalda Afshar, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and co-first author of the study.

The new approach uses a technology called the NanoVelcro Chip, which was originally created to detect tumor cells in people with cancer.

The chip is a postage stamp-sized device with nanowires that are 1,000 times thinner than a human hair and coated with antibodies that can recognize specific cells.

For the new study, the researchers adapted the chip so that it can detect placenta cells in the mother's blood that are linked to placenta accreta spectrum disorder. Those cells, called trophoblasts, appear in the first few days of pregnancy.

When a blood sample is tested using the chip, trophoblasts stick to the chip and can be detected under a microscope. An abnormally high count of trophoblasts or a trophoblast cluster in the blood indicates an elevated risk for placenta accreta disorder.

The efficacy and strength of this test comes from a diverse team that allowed researchers to create an innovative solution to improve maternal and neonatal outcomes.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Dental Care during Pregnancy
Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to take good care of your teeth while you are pregnant.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
COVID-19 and Pregnancy: What Women Need to Know
Pregnant women should practice public health measures that have been recommended and be mindful about whom they are exposed to. They should take extra precautions to safeguard their health and that of their child's.
READ MORE
AIDS and Pregnancy
The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs should be avoided.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal CareAIDS and Pregnancy