About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Advertisement

Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 19, 2022 at 4:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Endometrial cancer is the most common cancer that affects the female reproductive tract
  • A majority of these cancers will develop and grow in response to the hormone oestrogen
  • Obesity increases oestrogen levels—higher the oestrogen levels, greater the cancer risk

Being overweight almost doubles a woman's risk of developing womb (endometrial) cancer, according to a new study published in BMC Medicine (1 Trusted Source
Identifying molecular mediators of the relationship between body mass index and endometrial cancer risk: a Mendelian randomization analysis

Go to source).

What is Endometrial Cancer?

Endometrial cancer is the most common female reproductive cancer in high-income countries and is the fourth most common cancer for women (1 Trusted Source
Identifying molecular mediators of the relationship between body mass index and endometrial cancer risk: a Mendelian randomization analysis

Go to source).

Advertisement


Each year over 60,000 women are diagnosed with endometrial cancer in the US, it is also referred to as uterine or womb cancer. It is estimated that 1 in 36 women in the world will have uterine cancer in their lifetime and about one-third of them are either overweight or obese (3 Trusted Source
Obesity and Cancer

Go to source).

Endometrial cancer or uterine cancer is one of the cancer types most closely linked to obesity.
Advertisement

Since being overweight or obese is a preventable cause of cancer (3 Trusted Source
Obesity and Cancer

Go to source), researchers wanted to explore the evidence and estimate its risk factor in endometrial cancer.

A new international study was conducted by the University of Bristol. This study looked at genetic samples from around 120,000 women from Australia, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Sweden, the UK, and the USA of which around 13,000 had endometrial or womb cancer.

This large statistical analysis looked at the risk associated with high body mass index (BMI) on endometrial cancer risk.

BMI is calculated by dividing a person's weight (in kilograms) by their height (in meters) squared (commonly expressed as kg/m2). BMI provides a more accurate measurement of obesity than weight alone, and for most people, it is a good indicator of fat levels in the body (3 Trusted Source
Obesity and Cancer

Go to source).

They found that for every 5 extra BMI units, a woman's risk of uterine (endometrial) cancer is almost doubled. This finding estimated the risks to be higher than previous studies that suggested and reflect lifelong weight status rather than a snapshot in time.

In the measurement of BMI, 5 units are the major difference between being overweight (BMI 30) and the obese category (BMI 35) or it is similar to being two stones heavier.

Apart from these findings, researchers have also revealed that two hormones — fasting insulin and testosterone are the main factors that increase cancer risk in obese women.

How Does Obesity Influences Endometrial Cancer Risk?

Endometrial cancer starts to develop when the cells in the endometrium (the inner lining of the uterus) start to grow out of control. Excess weight starts to trouble the uterus because of the fat cells that produce a hormone called oestrogen.

The uterus is extremely sensitive to oestrogen. It is one of the hormones that play a major role in the menstrual cycle by controlling the growth and regrowth of the lining of the uterus.

When extra oestrogen is produced from excess fat tissue, it causes the lining of the uterus to grow too much. This extra growth in turn increases the risk of cancer development (3 Trusted Source
Obesity and Cancer

Go to source).

By pinpointing exactly how obesity increases the risk of cancer, such as through hormones, researchers could develop drugs that could reduce or increase the level of these hormones in women who are at increased risk in the future.

For example, drugs like metformin used in diabetes treatment can reduce the levels of hormones and research suggests this drug also affects cancer risk, though further study is ongoing.

Emma Hazelwood, lead author of the paper, said: "This study is an interesting first step into how genetic analyses could be used to uncover exactly how obesity causes cancer, and what can be done to tackle it."

The link between obesity and endometrial cancer is well-known but this large study has investigated exactly why is that at a molecular level.

Researchers look forward to exploring how we can now use this information to help reduce the risk of cancer in people struggling with obesity in the future.

Knowing that obesity increases your chance of developing endometrial cancer, it is important to maintain a healthy weight by eating a balanced diet and staying active.

Ways to Reduce Endometrial Cancer Risk

Apart from managing your weight, there are other things to do that can help you reduce the risk of endometrial cancer. They have been listed as follows (4 Trusted Source
Uterine cancer: What's your risk?

Go to source) (5 Trusted Source
Can Endometrial Cancer Be Prevented?

Go to source) :
  • Discuss with your physician.
  • Get timely treatment for your uterus problems.
  • Consider uterus removal option with your doctor if you have hereditary nonpolyposis colon cancer.
Be vigilant and enjoy your womanhood!!!

References:
  1. Hazelwood, E., Sanderson, E., Tan, V.Y., Ruth, K. S., Frayling, T. M., Dimou, N., et al. (2022). Identifying molecular mediators of the relationship between body mass index and endometrial cancer risk: A Mendelian randomization analysis. BMC Medicine, 20, 125. - (https://doi.org/10.1186/s12916-022-02322-3)
  2. Endometrial Cancer - (https://www.acog.org/womens-health/faqs/endometrial-cancer)
  3. Obesity and Cancer - (https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/obesity/obesity-fact-sheet)
  4. Uterine cancer: What's your risk? - (https://www.mdanderson.org/publications/focused-on-health/uterine-cancer--what-s-your-risk-.h14-1592991.html)
  5. Can Endometrial Cancer Be Prevented? - (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/endometrial-cancer/causes-risks-prevention/prevention.html)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Cancer and Homeopathy Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Cancer Facts Liposuction Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 

Recommended Reading
Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer
Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer
Cancers arising from the organs of the female reproductive tract (uterine, ovarian, cervical, ......
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss
A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit....
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Caffeinated coffee intake is found to provide better protection against the risk of endometrial ......
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Diaphragmatic Hernia Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood - Sugar Chart Blood Pressure Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Vent Forte (Theophylline) The Essence of Yoga Post-Nasal Drip

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR