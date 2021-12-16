Highlights: High-risk pregnancy increases the possibility of small-for-gestational-age (SGA) birth weights in infants

Currently, there are no standard interventions to prevent SGA among these populations

A new study finds that risk for SGA might be reduced by the interventions like the Mediterranean diet or mindfulness-based stress reduction

The risk for small-for-gestational-age (SGA) birth weights in newborns might be curbed below the 10th percentile by the interventions like the Mediterranean diet or mindfulness-based stress reduction among at-risk pregnant women, as published by a study in JAMA.

What is Small-For-Gestational Age (SGA) Birth Weight? SGA refers to lower birth weight of infants below the 10th percentile for gestational age (i.e., below the expected ideal birth weight).



The risk of SGA may be contributed by several factors like poor resources, maternal factors like height and weight, ethnicity, and the number of pregnancies, and genetic or metabolic diseases

‘Interventions like the Mediterranean diet or mindfulness-based stress reduction may reduce the possibility of small-for-gestational-age (SGA) birth weights in infants at-risk.’

Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights