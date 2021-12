Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights

Interventions Applied

Effect on SGA

Study Limitations

Novel Findings

Effects of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction on Prevention of Small-for-Gestational Age Birth Weights in Newborns Born to At-Risk Pregnant Individuals - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2786831) Small for Gestational Age - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK563247/)

The team randomly assigned 1,221 women with singleton pregnancies (19-23 weeks pregnancy at high risk for SGA) in a 1:1:1 ratio among the age groups 33.2 to 40.5 years.The participants in theone-on-one and group educational sessions at 2 hours per month along with a(free provision of extra-virgin olive oil and walnuts twice a month).The(stress reduction cohort), while theMost of the women had a pre-pregnancy BMI of about 24 kg/m2 and were white. Over 90% of each cohort completed the trial.It was found that nearlyOn the contrary, onlycohort were born small for their gestational age.In addition, adverse perinatal outcomes were noted in 26.2% among the usual care cohort along with 18.6% in the Mediterranean diet cohort, and 19.5% in the stress reduction cohort.However, the study had multiple limitations such as smaller differences in the usual care cohort, imbalanced number of early births and healthcare-related visits, and "low participation" of other high-risk groups like obesity gestational diabetes , and large-for-gestational-age newborns.noted the researchers.However, as there are no proven interventions to prevent SGA infants, thesays Margaret Bublitz, PhD, an assistant professor of psychiatry and human behavior and assistant professor of medicine at Brown University, and Methodius G. Tuuli, MD, MPH, MBA, the executive chief of obstetrics and gynecology for Women & Infants Hospital in Rhode Island, and chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University.Source: Medindia