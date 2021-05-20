by Dr Jayashree on  May 20, 2021 at 12:17 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

How Effective Mindfulness Meditation?
Mindfulness-based meditation programs are emerging as a promising treatment for all kind of people in various conditions with little knowledge about the adverse effects.

To address this issue, Britton university conducted a new study on adverse effects in mindfulness-based programs to identify the common obstacles in monitoring the programs published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science.

The study reviews nearly 7,000 meditation practices with key consideration on hesitancy of participants to report negative reactions to treatment and assessing the adverse effects.


"Our ultimate goal is to maximize the efficacy of mindfulness-based meditation while minimizing harms," said Britton, who directs the Clinical and Affective Neuroscience Laboratory at Brown.

To record the patient's perspective, this study allows them to explain their meditation-related experiences as well as the impact it had on their life and functioning and found that most common negative impact is feeling disconnected after meditating.

Mindfulness meditation practice being an active ingredient of therapeutic programs is associated with both transient distress and enduring negative impacts on life and functioning. This finding allows the practitioners to make educated, effective and safe recommendations to specific patients.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Mindfulness Meditation
Mindfulness meditation is awareness of actuality and being in a non-judgemental state. It gives peace of mind, self-friendship and a sense of being in present.
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Mindfulness Meditation can Help Obese Children Lose Weight
Mindfulness for weight loss: Are you worried about childhood obesity? Don't worry, practicing mindfulness through meditation or other techniques can help your obese child lose weight.
READ MORE
Mindfulness can Make You Selfish: Study
Effects of mindfulness on prosocial behavior appear to depend on individuals' broader social goals. This may have implications for the increasing popularity of mindfulness training around the world.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients