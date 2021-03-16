Exercise During Pregnancy May Save Children From Metabolic Diseases

It is known that exercise during pregnancy leads to healthy babies and decreases pregnancy complications and premature delivery. But Yan wanted to see if the benefits continued throughout the children's lives.For the study, some mice were fed mouse chow before and during pregnancy, while others were fed a high-fat, high-calorie diet to induce obesity. Some mice with the high-fat diet before pregnancy had access to a voluntary running wheel only during it, while others did not, and they remained sedentary.Results revealed that both mothers and fathers in the high-fat group predisposed their offspring to metabolic disorders. Male offspring of sedentary mothers on high-fat diets were more likely to develop high blood sugar and other adulthood metabolic problems.After looking at the metabolism and epigenetic modification of DNA in the adult offspring, researchers found significant differences in metabolic health and how certain active genes were among the different groups of offspring, suggesting that the negative effects of parental obesity, although different between the father and the mother, last throughout the life of the offspring.However, maternal exercise during pregnancy prevented many epigenetic changes in the offspring's genes by completely blocking the negative effects of either mother's or father's obesity on the offspring.Yan said.he adds.The researchers believe that the findings will have huge implications for helping pregnant women ensure their children live the healthiest lives possible if they hold in humans.Source: Eurekalert