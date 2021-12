Smile is Worth a Thousand Personality Traits

Advertisement

Teeth Style

Evenly shaped teeth — very poised and good decision-makers

Gapped teeth — humorous and lustful

Big front teeth — obstinate and make inflexible decisions

Small front teeth — kind decision-makers

Crooked teeth — confused decision-makers

Buck teeth — shyness

Flat teeth — aggression

Lifestyle

Assessment of Association Between Tooth Morphology and Psychology - (https://www.jcdr.net/article_fulltext.asp?issn=0973-709x&year=2020&month=February&volume=14&issue=2&page=ZC10&id=13504) The Surprising Things Your Teeth Reveal About You - (https://carrington.edu/blog/surprising-things-teeth-reveal/)

The defining characteristics for people with rectangular teeth shape are being realistic and logical. They can find out the best election when several choices are given. They are very good at planning, communication, and resourceful. These people tend to be less emotional and can irritate others with rational thoughts.People with square teeth are disciplined, have a sense of control, and are very objective. They are also good decision-makers, ambitious, and have great entrepreneurial abilities. Their objectivity and sense of control can appear to be harsh sometimes.People with triangular teeth are carefree and laugh irrespective of facing any kind of scenario in life. Sometimes they can appear too independent because of their carefree nature and reflect a lack of rootedness.People having oval teeth are fond of art. They do everything artistically. They are shy, but they are well-organized people. These people are sensitive and easily get hurt emotionally.Besides the shape, teeth style can also reflect on a person's nature and decision-making ability. The following is a list of the kinds of teeth and their decision-making power:Teeth also reveal a lot about lifestyle choices. Teeth worn down are a sure sign of teeth-grinding, which in turn is a distinct indication of stress. Smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol can leave teeth unpleasantly stained, which are the signs of party-goer personality.Personality analysis is not as simple, but the following has been established by various psychological analyses and has been seen to hold in most cases. This is one of the reasons for practicing proper oral hygiene for a great first impression.Many of the traits that reveal much about character and lifestyle can indicate health problems. This concept is also being used in dentistry to design smiles to give patients the best look possible.Source: Medindia