How to Avoid Early Preterm Births?

The participants of the study with low DHA levels the rate of early preterm birth is reduced to 2.0% from 4.0% with a DHA supplement of 1000 mg but there was no benefit of the higher dose in women with high DHA levels."This study is a potential game changer for obstetricians and their patients," said co-author Carl P. Weiner, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology and professor of integrative and molecular physiology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.Since preterm birth has negative outcomes, it is necessary for pregnant women to prevent preterm birth with reliable option like DHA supplementation.So, women should consult the doctor to test their DHA levels during prenatal period for proper supplemental dose to prevent preterm birth.Source: Eurekalert