by Dr Jayashree on  May 18, 2021 at 11:30 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

How to Avoid Early Preterm Births?
Early preterm birth (birth before 34 weeks gestation) is a serious public health issue causing highest risk of infant mortality and child disability.

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) supplements can tackle this health issue with a dose of 1000 mg more effective for pregnant women with low DHA levels , according to a recent study by researchers from the University of Kansas and the University of Cincinnati published in the journal EClinicalMedicine.

"This study tells us that pregnant women should be taking DHA," said Susan E. Carlson, Ph.D., professor of nutrition in the Department of Dietetics and Nutrition in the KU School of Health Professions, co-principal investigator and first author on the study.


The participants of the study with low DHA levels the rate of early preterm birth is reduced to 2.0% from 4.0% with a DHA supplement of 1000 mg but there was no benefit of the higher dose in women with high DHA levels.

"This study is a potential game changer for obstetricians and their patients," said co-author Carl P. Weiner, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology and professor of integrative and molecular physiology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.

Since preterm birth has negative outcomes, it is necessary for pregnant women to prevent preterm birth with reliable option like DHA supplementation.

So, women should consult the doctor to test their DHA levels during prenatal period for proper supplemental dose to prevent preterm birth.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.
READ MORE
Vaginal Progesterone Can Reduce Preterm Birth
Vaginal progesterone is effective in reducing preterm birth and neonatal morbidity and mortality in women with a mid-trimester sonographic short cervix.
READ MORE
Weak Immune System Poses Greater Risk for Pregnant Women
Immune system, not COVID virus, that poses greatest risk to pregnant women. The virus in the placenta is rare, the placenta in infected mothers tended to exhibit a much higher level of immune system activity than those of non-infected pregnant ...
READ MORE
Risk of Preterm Birth Increased by Exposure to Air Pollution
Study identifies link between maternal exposure to ambient particulate matter (PM2.5) and preterm birth.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Neck Cracking