Manage High Blood Pressure With Regular Yogurt Intake

A higher intake of yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure in hypertensive individuals, according to a recent study from researchers at the University of South Australia and the University of Maine. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious condition that affects more than a billion people worldwide. High blood pressure is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and/or 90 mm Hg (diastolic). High blood pressure puts them at a greater risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attack and stroke. CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide. In the United States, one person dies from CVD every 36 seconds, and in Australia, one person dies from CVD every 12 minutes.