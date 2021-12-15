About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Manage High Blood Pressure With Regular Yogurt Intake
Advertisement

Manage High Blood Pressure With Regular Yogurt Intake

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A new study examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure, and cardiovascular risk factors
  • Yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension
  • Future studies should continue to focus on at-risk individuals

A higher intake of yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure in hypertensive individuals, according to a recent study from researchers at the University of South Australia and the University of Maine. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious condition that affects more than a billion people worldwide. High blood pressure is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and/or 90 mm Hg (diastolic). High blood pressure puts them at a greater risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attack and stroke. CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide. In the United States, one person dies from CVD every 36 seconds, and in Australia, one person dies from CVD every 12 minutes.

Advertisement

Manage High Blood Pressure With Regular Yogurt Intake

Certain dietary interventions are known to control high blood pressure, but the connection between fermented dairy products and blood pressure is still vague. To explore this, researchers conducted a study on 915 community-dwelling adults from the Maine-Syracuse Longitudinal Study. Regular intake of yogurt was measured using a food frequency questionnaire.

The study results showed that even small amounts of yogurt lowered blood pressure in people with high blood pressure. In people who regularly consumed yogurt, the blood pressure readings were nearly seven points lower than those who did not consume yogurt.

Fermented Dairy Products May Be Capable of Controlling Blood Pressure

Fermented dairy foods such as yogurt may help reduce blood pressure because it contains a range of micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These nutrients are involved in the regulation of blood pressure.
Advertisement

Since it is a fermented food, it also contains bacteria that promote the release of proteins that lower blood pressure.

This study findings provide new evidence that yogurt could be the easily available snack for people with high blood pressure, which has positive outcomes for hypertensive people.

Yogurt helped people who already had high blood pressure in this study. Still it did not find evidence of an association between yogurt consumption and lowering blood pressure in people who did not have hypertension.

Observational and intervention studies in the future should also continue to focus on at-risk individuals to examine the potential benefits of yogurt.

Other Effective Ways to Lower Blood Pressure

  • Get physically active Reduce salt intake.
  • Lose weight.
  • Eat less processed food.
  • Limit alcohol intake.
  • Stop smoking.
  • Reduce stress.
  • Cut back on sugar and caffeine.
  • Eat more protein-rich foods.
  • Take prescribed medicines and monitor blood pressure levels regularly.

References :
  1. Long-Term Yogurt Consumption and Risk of Incident Hypertension in Adults - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6613217/)
  2. Understanding Blood Pressure Readings - (https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/understanding-blood-pressure-readings)
  3. High Blood Pressure Symptoms and Causes - (https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/about.htm)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization With 14 Crore ...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure and Herbs 

Recommended Reading
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to ......
Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet
Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet
Probiotic yogurt adds bountiful of beneficial bacteria to the intestinal tract which prove to be ......
Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure
Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure
Foods rich in dietary potassium, calcium and anti-oxidants such as rutin, kukoamine and vitamin C .....
Quiz on Blood Pressure
Quiz on Blood Pressure
Blood pressure is an important vital sign. Answer this Quiz and learn more about blood pressure. ......
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to l...
Diet and High Blood Pressure
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
High Blood Pressure
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it i...
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lif...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Stroke
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to st...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close