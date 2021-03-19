Tweaking Fermented Milk Can Help Reduce Hypertension

New study reports that fermented milk may have antihypertensive properties that can help reduce hypertension (high blood pressure). The study also examined potential mechanistic pathways of gut modulation via antihypertensive fermented milks.



Hypertension is a metabolic disease and risk factor for cardiovascular disease, making it one of the leading causes of death across the world. Gut microbiota impact intestinal development, body metabolism, barrier integrity and function, the immune system and the central nervous system.



Evidence has shown that gut microbiota may also play a role in the development of hypertension. Gut dysbiosis (decrease in richness and diversity of gut microbiota) has been linked to different metabolic diseases.



‘Hypertension is one of the leading causes of death across the world’

Read More..

"Several studies have indicated that fermented milks may positively affect gut microbiota or provide antihypertensive effects. However, few studies have shown a link between the antihypertensive effect of fermented milks and induced microbial balance (or eubiosis). Remarkably, the antihypertensive effect has been attributed mainly to ACEI peptides, and few studies have attributed this effect to gut modulation."



She explains that since evidence shows that antihypertensive fermented milks like probiotics, bioactive peptides, and exopolysaccharides may modulate gut microbiota, there is potential for the development of tailor-made fermented milks with gut microbiota modulation and blood pressure-lowering effects.



Researchers state further research is needed to better understand the antihypertensive effects of fermented milks.







Source: Medindia Belinda Vallejo-Cordoba, author, states,She explains that since evidence shows that antihypertensive fermented milks like probiotics, bioactive peptides, and exopolysaccharides may modulate gut microbiota, there is potential for the development of tailor-made fermented milks with gut microbiota modulation and blood pressure-lowering effects.Researchers state further research is needed to better understand the antihypertensive effects of fermented milks.Source: Medindia Evidence has shown that gut microbiota may also play a role in the development of hypertension. Gut dysbiosis (decrease in richness and diversity of gut microbiota) has been linked to different metabolic diseases.

Recommended Reading Diabetes and Hypertension Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected. READ MORE Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart. READ MORE Fermented Milk May Help Prevent Muscle Soreness After High Intensity Exercise Fermented milk prevents muscle damage caused by strenuous exercise in people who normally don't exercise much. READ MORE Eat Fermented Soy Foods to Live Longer Want to live longer? Eating fermented soy products such as miso, natto, and tofu can reduce death risk and help add more years to your life. READ MORE Diet and High Blood Pressure High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic). READ MORE High Blood Pressure High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed. READ MORE Pasteurization of Milk Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology READ MORE Stress and the Gender Divide Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses. READ MORE Types of Food Allergies If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat READ MORE Types of Milk Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk READ MORE Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food. READ MORE