Eat Fermented Soy Foods to Live Longer

In Asian countries, especially Japan, several types of soy products are widely consumed, such as natto (soybeans fermented with), miso (soybeans fermented with), and tofu (soybean curd).It is, however, still unclear whether different soy products, especially fermented soy products, are associated with specific health effects.A team of researchers in Japan set out to investigate the association between several types of soy products and death from any cause ("all cause mortality") and from cancer, total cardiovascular disease (heart disease and cerebrovascular disease), respiratory disease, and injury.They base their findings on 42,750 men and 50,165 women aged 45-74 years who were taking part in a study based in 11 of Japan's public health centre areas.Participants filled in detailed questionnaires about their dietary habits, lifestyle, and health status. Deaths were identified from residential registries and death certificates over a follow-up period of nearly 15 years.The research team found that a higher intake of fermented soy (natto and miso) was associated with a significantly lower (10%) risk of all cause mortality, but total soy product intake was not associated with all cause mortality.Men and women who ate natto also had a lower risk of cardiovascular mortality than those who did not eat natto, but there was no association between soy intake and cancer related mortality.These results persisted even after further adjusting for intake of vegetables, which was higher among those consuming larger portions of natto.The authors point out thatthan their non-fermented counterparts, which may help to explain their associations.However, this is an observational study, so can't establish cause, and the researchers cannot rule out the possibility that some of the observed risk may be due to other unmeasured factors.They conclude:Increasing evidence has suggested that fermented soy products are associated with health benefits, write researchers in a linked editorial. Whether people eat those products depends on their food culture, they say, but some countries already include soy and fermented soy products in their dietary guidelines.Further studies are still required, however,they conclude.Source: Eurekalert