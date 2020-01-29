World Leprosy Day: Let’s Stop Stigma & Discrimination

World Leprosy Day
provides a unique platform to raise global awareness about the dangers of this
primitive deadly disease and highlight the fact that it is preventable,
treatable and curable.
India
has the highest burden of
leprosy,
accounting for 60 percent of the global burden. However, it is
encouraging to know that in recent years, there has been a decline in the
number of new cases by over 15,000 between 2016 and 2018. Childhood leprosy
cases have also come down below 10,000. Besides India, other high burden countries
include Indonesia and Brazil.
History of Leprosy
Leprosy is one of the most
ancient diseases known to man
. It is also called Hansen's disease
after the Norwegian physician-scientist Gerhard Henrik Armauer Hansen, who in
1873 discovered the bacterium Mycobacterium
leprae
, the causative microorganism of leprosy. This discovery changed the
prevailing belief that leprosy was a hereditary disease. The
disease is also mentioned in the Bible. According to the Gospel of Matthew,
following the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus descended from the hillside and cured
a leper by touching and blessing him. Importantly, since pre-biblical times,
lepers have been stigmatized and discriminated and considered as social
outcasts.
Leprosy and its Complications
Leprosy is a
chronic infectious disease caused by the slow-growing bacterium M. leprae
. Since the bacterium multiplies very slowly,
its incubation period is very long. As a result, symptoms may appear even after
5 years post-infection. The disease affects the peripheral nerves, skin, eyes,
and the mucosal lining of the upper respiratory tract.
The infection
spreads from an untreated leprosy patient and is usually transmitted through
droplets originating from the nose or mouth. Symptoms include the following:
- Skin patches and lesions
- Loss or reduced sensation in the skin patches
- Tingling/numbness /weakness in
the hands and feet
- Swelling on the face and earlobes
The bacterium has a
tendency to migrate to the skin and nerves, causing severe tissue damage. If
left untreated, it can result in permanent disability and disfigurement.
However, the disease can be successfully cured by using Multidrug Therapy
(MDT), which is a combination of several drugs that effectively kills the
bacterium.
Leprosy: Facts & Figures
- Worldwide, 2-3 million
people are currently living with leprosy
- Over 200,000 new leprosy cases are diagnosed
annually worldwide
- Over 19,000 children are diagnosed with leprosy
annually worldwide
- Prevalence rate of leprosy worldwide is 0.2 per
10,000 population
- Average incubation period of M. leprae infection is 5 years
- Symptoms can manifest within one year of infection,
but may take as long as 20 years or even longer
- Leprosy primarily affects the peripheral nerves,
skin, eyes and the mucosal lining of the upper respiratory tract
- Leprosy is transmitted through droplets from the
nose or mouth
- Leprosy can be cured with MDT
- Untreated leprosy can lead to progressive and
permanent damage to the skin, eyes, nerves, and limbs
How is World Leprosy Day Celebrated?
World Leprosy Day
is fervently celebrated across the globe through various events and activities.
On this day, both governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs)
conduct public outreach programs to inform and educate the general public about
the dangers of leprosy, as well as assure them that the disease is now curable.
Doctors and other medical professionals advise people on how to recognize the
symptoms and prevent the disease from spreading. Leading medical specialists
also deliver popular talks to enlighten the public. In addition, rallies,
walkathons, marathons and other fundraising events are organized to raise money
for the care of those afflicted by the disease.
Leprosy: Truths & Myths
Statement
Truth / Myth
Leprosy is curable
Truth
Leprosy causes fingers and toes to fall off
Myth
Leprosy is due to sin, curse or immoral conduct
Myth
Leprosy spreads very easily and can be contracted through touch
Myth
Leprosy is hereditary
Myth
Leprosy is a legal ground for divorce in India
Truth
157 laws that discriminate against leprosy patients exist worldwide
Truth
Leprosy doesn't affect mental health
Myth
50 percent of leprosy patients suffer from anxiety and depression
Truth
Eradication of Leprosy
Global and
country-level efforts are ongoing to expedite the eradication of leprosy
. Efforts by the World Health
Organization (WHO) and the Government of India are briefly highlighted below:
WHO's Efforts
- Global
Leprosy Strategy: This strategy is WHO's vision for accelerating towards
a leprosy-free world. The timeframe for this strategy is 2016 to 2020. It
aims to strengthen government ownership, coordination and partnerships in
order to halt leprosy and its complications, as well as stop
discrimination and promote inclusion. The three major targets of the
Global Leprosy Strategy are as follows:
- No disabilities should occur among new pediatric
patients
- Grade-2 disability rate must be less than 1 case
per million population
- No country should have laws promoting
discrimination against leprosy patients
Indian Government's Efforts
- National
Leprosy Eradication Program (NLEP): The NLEP had its origins from the
National Leprosy Control Program (NLCP), which was launched in 1955 by the
Government of India. With the advent of MDT in 1982, the NLCP was
converted to NLEP the following year, with the objective of eradicating
leprosy from India. Early case detection and prompt treatment are the
cornerstones for achieving eradication, as these will ensure infection
source reduction, as well as halting transmission. By the end of March
2018, the prevalence of leprosy was reduced to less than 1 case per 10,000
population. This elimination goal was achieved in 572 districts (81.13%)
out of 705 districts in 29 states/union territories. The ASHAs (Accredited
Social Health Activists) played an instrumental role in this effort.
Moreover, since 2nd October 2018, post-exposure prophylaxis for
close contacts of leprosy patients has been initiated under this program
- Sparsh
Leprosy Awareness Campaign (SLAC): This campaign was conducted in 2018
between 30th January and 13th February to raise
awareness about leprosy and its complications
- Sparsh
Leprosy Elimination Campaign (SLEC): This yearlong campaign was
conducted from 2nd October 2018 to 2nd October 2019 on
the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The campaign was aimed at reducing the number of new leprosy cases with
Grade-2 disability to less than 1 case per million population
- Leprosy
Vaccine Development: A vaccine against
leprosy has been developed by scientists at the National
Institute of Immunology, New Delhi. The vaccine uses the bacterium Mycobacterium indicus pranii (MIP)
that can effectively prevent the disease
Key Take-Home Messages
So,
on World Leprosy Day, let's all get together to weed out stigma and
discrimination associated with leprosy and tackle the disease with renewed
efforts, so that it can be eradicated once and for all.
