Coronavirus Outbreak: Simple Safety Tips You Need to Know While Traveling Abroad

While several organizations have started putting restrictions on the travel of their employees to China, there could still arise the need for you to travel to other countries. As the infection from the virus is spreading to other destinations as well, it would be better for travelers to be cautious.Suranjeet Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in the Internal Medicine Department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.Chatterjee said.Experts in population mapping at the University of Southampton in Britain have identified cities and provinces within China, and cities and countries worldwide, which are at high-risk from the spread of the 2019-nCoV.Bangkok (Thailand) is currently the city most at risk from a global spread of the virus - based on the number of air travelers predicted to arrive there from the worst affected cities in mainland China, according to a report by the university's WorldPop team.Hong Kong is second on the list, followed by Taipei. Sydney (12), New York (16) and London (19) are among the 30 other major international cities ranked in the research.The most 'at-risk' countries or regions worldwide are Thailand (1), Japan (2) and Hong Kong (3). The US is placed 6th on the list, Australia 10th and the UK 17th.Within China, the cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chongqing were all identified as high-risk by the researchers, along with the Chinese provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Henan.While much is yet to be known about the novel coronavirus in China's Wuhan city, human-to-human transmission has been confirmed. Early studies have revealed that the virus can cause severe respiratory illness.according to the World Health Organization (WHO).Talking of the precautions that one needs to take, Vaibhav Rohatgi, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, said, "First of all if possible travel to China at this time should be avoided, unless it is very important."Rohatgi said.The WHO has advised that you should avoid travel if you have fever and cough.said the advisory.it said, adding that if you become sick while traveling, it is important to seek medical care early.Source: IANS