Sugary Diet May Up Tooth Cavities, Gum Disease Risk

Most of us are aware that sweets and other sugary food and drink increase the risk of dental cavities. A new research result now suggests that aThe results have been obtained in connection with a critical review of the literature over the past fifty years, and have just been published in the international scientific journalsays Professor, Dr. Odont. Bente Nyvad from the Department of Dentistry and Oral Health at Aarhus University, who has headed the research.she says.In the new research project, the researchers have arrived at a common hypothesis for the development of the two major dental diseases. The hypothesis is based on the biochemical processes that take place in the bacterial deposits on teeth when you add copious amounts of nutrients to the bacteria - particularly when you eat sugar.says Bente Nyvad, and emphasizes the importance of continuing to brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste, even if you cut down on sugar.The researchers assumption is that periodontal diseases caused by sugar belong to the group of inflammatory diseases in line with diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Bente Nyvad therefore recommends thatSource: Eurekalert