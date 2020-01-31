medindia
Sugary Diet May Up Tooth Cavities, Gum Disease Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 31, 2020 at 1:16 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Too much of sugar is bad for your gums and teeth
  • Gulping down soft drinks and eating lots of sugar can increase the risk of dental cavities and inflammation of the gums (periodontal diseases)
  • Brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste, even after cutting down on sugar can keep your gums and teeth healthy

Too many sweets can wreak havoc on your sensitive gums and teeth. Drinking too many sugary drinks and eating foods that contain a lot of added sugar can trigger tooth cavities and periodontal diseases. So, steer up to fight against sugar cravings and brush your teeth with a fluoride toothpaste every day to boost your oral health.
Sweet soft drinks and lots of sugar increase the risk of both dental cavities and inflammation of the gums - known as periodontal diseases - and if this is the case, then healthy eating habits should be prioritized even more. This is the conclusion of a research result from Aarhus University.

Most of us are aware that sweets and other sugary food and drink increase the risk of dental cavities. A new research result now suggests that a sugary diet can also promote periodontal diseases.

The results have been obtained in connection with a critical review of the literature over the past fifty years, and have just been published in the international scientific journal Journal of Oral Microbiology.

"Sugar hasn't traditionally been associated with the development of periodontal diseases. It's true that back in the 1970s two American researchers suggested that a diet which was high in carbohydrates could be a common risk factor for both dental diseases and inflammatory diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease, but this knowledge was largely forgotten again," says Professor, Dr. Odont. Bente Nyvad from the Department of Dentistry and Oral Health at Aarhus University, who has headed the research.

"Today, there is general agreement that the above-mentioned diseases are associated with a high sugar intake. However, a hypothesis that could link and explain the two major dental diseases, caries and periodontitis, has been lacking," she says.

In the new research project, the researchers have arrived at a common hypothesis for the development of the two major dental diseases. The hypothesis is based on the biochemical processes that take place in the bacterial deposits on teeth when you add copious amounts of nutrients to the bacteria - particularly when you eat sugar.

"In other words, we revive the 'forgotten' hypothesis that sugar can promote both dental cavities and periodontal diseases," says Bente Nyvad, and emphasizes the importance of continuing to brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste, even if you cut down on sugar.

The researchers assumption is that periodontal diseases caused by sugar belong to the group of inflammatory diseases in line with diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Bente Nyvad therefore recommends that healthy eating habits should be given much higher priority if the goal is to avoid expensive treatments in the healthcare system.

Reference :
  1. Integrated hypothesis of dental caries and periodontal diseases - (https://doi.org/10.1080/20002297.2019.1710953)


Source: Eurekalert

Periodontitis

Periodontitis or pyorrhea is infection and inflammation of ligament tissues that surround and support the teeth. Periodontitis causes loss of alveolar bones leading to loosening and loss of teeth.

Ten Amazing Benefits of Quitting Sugar

Sugars, can tempt your taste buds, however they can be harmful to health in many ways. Check out some of interesting benefits of quitting sugar.

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Good dental hygiene boosts overall physical health, makes teeth strong and everlasting and gives you that beautiful, confident smile.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Gum Recession

Gum recession or receding gums is a gum disease due to periodontitis. It causes loose teeth, bleeding gums and other dental problems.

Loose Teeth

Looseness of teeth is caused by a disease of the periodontium and includes the tissues surrounding the teeth.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

Swollen Gums

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Swollen Gums

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

