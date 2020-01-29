medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Six Coronaviruses Identified: Which One Will Spread Next?

by Iswarya on  January 29, 2020 at 10:03 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

As a new variant of coronavirus spreads panic keeping governments and health experts on their toes from China to India, researchers have been stressing for long on the fact that distinguishing new viruses in animals and promptly determining their potential to infect people is a key way to reduce global health threats.
Six Coronaviruses Identified: Which One Will Spread Next?
Six Coronaviruses Identified: Which One Will Spread Next?

Before the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) began doing the rounds, the last identified coronavirus killed nearly 25,000 piglets in 2016-17 in China emerged from horseshoe bats near the origin of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), which emerged in 2002 in the same bat species.

Show Full Article


Named acute swine diarrhea syndrome coronavirus (SADS-CoV), it thankfully did not infect people, unlike SARS-CoV, which infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774.

SADS-CoV began killing piglets on a farm near Foshan in Guangdong Province in late October 2016.

Investigators initially suspected porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) as the cause.

PEDV is a type of coronavirus common to swine that had been identified at the Foshan farm.

Detection of PEDV ceased by mid-January 2017, yet piglets continued to die, suggesting a different cause.

Scientists say separating sick sows and piglets from the rest of the herd helped stop the outbreak of SADS-CoV by May 2017.

Chinese health authorities on Tuesday that the death toll due to the new strain of coronavirus has killed 106 people, with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions.

A new study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, has claimed snakes may be the original source of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

"Results derived from our evolutionary analysis suggest for the first time that snake is the most probable wildlife animal reservoir for the 2019-nCoV," said study researchers from the Wuhan University in China.

The study said that patients who became infected with the virus were exposed to wildlife animals at a wholesale market, where seafood, poultry, snake, bats, and farm animals were sold.

By conducting a detailed genetic analysis of the virus and comparing it with available genetic information on different viruses from various geographic locations and host species, the investigators concluded that the 2019-nCoV appears to be a virus that formed from a combination of a coronavirus found in bats and another coronavirus of unknown origin.

According to the researchers, the resulting virus developed a mix or "recombination" of a viral protein that recognizes and binds to receptors on host cells. Such recognition is key to allowing viruses to enter host cells, which can lead to infection and disease.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Novel Coronavirus Samples Testing in Pune's Virology Institute

The National Institute of Virology in Pune is fully prepared to test samples of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Safe and Efficient SARS-coronavirus Vaccine Created

Scientists show how to modify an effective live attenuated severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) vaccine to make it genetically stable.

Coronavirus Infection: First Case Confirmed in Nepal

A Nepali student was tested positive for coronavirus infection, revealed sources.

1st Case of New Coronavirus Infection Confirmed In Japan

Case of a pneumonia-like illness caused by a new type of coronavirus has been identified in Japan, the country's Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ectopic Heartbeat

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive