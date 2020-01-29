Six Coronaviruses Identified: Which One Will Spread Next?

‘The coronavirus has a higher pandemic risk than SARS, and a groundswell of data all point to an impending global pandemic. ’

Named acute swine diarrhea syndrome coronavirus (SADS-CoV), it thankfully did not infect people, unlike SARS-CoV, which infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774.SADS-CoV began killing piglets on a farm near Foshan in Guangdong Province in late October 2016.Investigators initially suspected porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) as the cause.PEDV is a type of coronavirus common to swine that had been identified at the Foshan farm.Detection of PEDV ceased by mid-January 2017, yet piglets continued to die, suggesting a different cause.Scientists say separating sick sows and piglets from the rest of the herd helped stop the outbreak of SADS-CoV by May 2017.Chinese health authorities on Tuesday that the death toll due to the new strain of coronavirus has killed 106 people, with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions.A new study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, has claimed snakes may be the original source of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)."Results derived from our evolutionary analysis suggest for the first time that snake is the most probable wildlife animal reservoir for the 2019-nCoV," said study researchers from the Wuhan University in China.The study said that patients who became infected with the virus were exposed to wildlife animals at a wholesale market, where seafood, poultry, snake, bats, and farm animals were sold.By conducting a detailed genetic analysis of the virus and comparing it with available genetic information on different viruses from various geographic locations and host species, the investigators concluded that the 2019-nCoV appears to be a virus that formed from a combination of a coronavirus found in bats and another coronavirus of unknown origin.According to the researchers, the resulting virus developed a mix or "recombination" of a viral protein that recognizes and binds to receptors on host cells. Such recognition is key to allowing viruses to enter host cells, which can lead to infection and disease.Source: IANS