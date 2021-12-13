India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization With 14 Crore Health IDs Generated

- Indian government launched a unique digital health ID on 27th September 2021
Indian government had launched a unique digital health ID free of cost for Indian citizens on 27th September 2021, as a part of India's digital health ecosystem—Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
Since then, more than 14 crore Health IDs have been generated till the first week of December as per the Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar's statement to Lok Sabha.
The minister had also added that although the National Health Authority (NHA) is promoting increased awareness on the gains of the Health IDs among the citizens, the IDs' creation was voluntary.
What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)?ABDM is a unique and digital health infrastructure that would serve as easy access to healthcare records through digital roads. The development was based on the foundational digital resource—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile (JAM) trinity by the government.
Government Health SchemeIn addition, the Indian government had earlier launched the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)—the world's largest government-funded, completely cashless, and paperless, health assurance scheme on September 23, 2018.
The scheme aims for providing health coverage per beneficiary family up to Rs. 5 lakh per annum to nearly 10.74 crore needy families (as identified from Socio-Economic Caste Census [SECC] data of 2011).
Almost 33 states and UTs have been employed AB-PMJAY except for the NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha.
Equal Healthcare IndiaThe Health ID not only provides a repository for all the health-related information of the person, but also includes the details of all the diseases diagnosed, investigations/tests done, doctors visited, and the medicines prescribed.
This shall allow equity for an effective diagnosis, for even the poor and middle-class citizens in just one click.
