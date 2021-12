India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization With 14 Crore Health IDs Generated

Government Health Scheme

Advertisement

Equal Healthcare India

The data shall, however, retain itson health-related personal information.In addition, the Indian government had earlier launched the—the world's largest government-funded, completely cashless, and paperless, health assurance scheme on September 23, 2018.The scheme aims for providing health coverage per beneficiary family up to Rs. 5 lakh per annum to nearly 10.74 crore needy families (as identified from Socio-Economic Caste Census [SECC] data of 2011).Almost 33 states and UTs have been employed AB-PMJAY except for the NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha.The Health ID not only provides aof the person, but also includes the details of all the diseases diagnosed, investigations/tests done, doctors visited, and the medicines prescribed.This shall allow equity for an effective diagnosis, for even the poor and middle-class citizens in just one click.Source: Medindia