About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization With 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
Advertisement

India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization With 14 Crore Health IDs Generated

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 13, 2021 at 4:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Indian government launched a unique digital health ID on 27th September 2021
  • Since then, more than 14 crore Health IDs have been generated till the first week of December
  • The Health ID not only provides varied health advantages to Indian citizens but also is a voluntary option

Indian government had launched a unique digital health ID free of cost for Indian citizens on 27th September 2021, as a part of India's digital health ecosystem—Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Since then, more than 14 crore Health IDs have been generated till the first week of December as per the Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar's statement to Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization With 14 Crore Health IDs Generated

The minister had also added that although the National Health Authority (NHA) is promoting increased awareness on the gains of the Health IDs among the citizens, the IDs' creation was voluntary.

What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)?

ABDM is a unique and digital health infrastructure that would serve as easy access to healthcare records through digital roads. The development was based on the foundational digital resource—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile (JAM) trinity by the government.

The data shall, however, retain its confidentiality, privacy, and security on health-related personal information.

Government Health Scheme

In addition, the Indian government had earlier launched the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)—the world's largest government-funded, completely cashless, and paperless, health assurance scheme on September 23, 2018.
Advertisement

The scheme aims for providing health coverage per beneficiary family up to Rs. 5 lakh per annum to nearly 10.74 crore needy families (as identified from Socio-Economic Caste Census [SECC] data of 2011).

Almost 33 states and UTs have been employed AB-PMJAY except for the NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Equal Healthcare India

The Health ID not only provides a repository for all the health-related information of the person, but also includes the details of all the diseases diagnosed, investigations/tests done, doctors visited, and the medicines prescribed.

This shall allow equity for an effective diagnosis, for even the poor and middle-class citizens in just one click.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Insurance - India Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India’s Healthcare
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India’s Healthcare
India has launched an online digital health platform - Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to ......
National Digital Health Mission Launched by PM Narendra Modi
National Digital Health Mission Launched by PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission to digitize all the ......
Test Your Knowledge on Telemedicine
Test Your Knowledge on Telemedicine
Telemedicine is a rapidly growing field that aims to make health and clinical services accessible .....
Unique Disability ID Card Allowed to Get Covid-19 Vaccine
Unique Disability ID Card Allowed to Get Covid-19 Vaccine
Central government directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to include the Unique Disability ...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close