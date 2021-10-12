Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies

Sleep is vital for physical and mental health, but many factors affect a good night's sleep. One among them is vitamins. Insomnia is a more common sleep disorder, where people have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Insomnia not only occurs due to stress and various other factors but also due to vitamin deficiency.



The body needs a wide variety of vitamins to function properly. Having a vitamin deficiency can cause different health issues apart from sleep disturbances.