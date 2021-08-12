Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss

The development of new bone formation after the cochlear implants may adversely increase the long-term hearing loss as per a study in Radiological Society of North America, published in Radiology.



Clinical advancements and surgical techniques have enabled for ready availability of cochlear implantation to aid hearing loss. This, in turn, also urges for novel monitoring and detecting techniques for complications like new bone formation arising due to it.



Cochlear Implantations Aid Hearing

Cochlear implantations are established as one of theAlthough the device does not restore normal hearing, they aid in better recognition and understanding of the speech.