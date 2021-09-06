Unique Disability ID Card Allowed to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

Unique Disability Identification (UDID) card is now on the list of prescribed photo identification documents for Covid-19 vaccination in all states and Union Territories (UTs), as directed by the Central government.



Union Health Ministry, in a letter, told states and the UTs to include the UDID card as a photo ID while registering on CoWIN 2.0.

‘CoWIN digital platform developed by the Indian government helps streamline the process of vaccination for various categories of beneficiaries across the country.’





"The necessary provisions for same are being made and would be available in CoWIN shortly," it said.



The Health Ministry has also advised states and the UTs to widely publicize the use of UDID card as a permissible photo ID for accessing Covid vaccination.



The move is another step taken by the Central government under its approach for ensuring smooth and effective Covid-19 vaccination drive which started on January 16.



The government has developed the CoWIN digital platform to streamline the process of vaccination for various categories of beneficiaries across the country, and it provides the technological backbone to effectively roll out and scale up the mechanism for the Covid vaccine distribution system.







As per the guidance note for CoWIN 2.0 issued on March 2 this year, seven prescribed photo IDs were specified and prescribed for verification of beneficiary prior to their vaccination.