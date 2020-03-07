by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 3, 2020 at 4:26 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Biomarkers for Early Detection of Preeclampsia
Two new biomarkers called FKBPL and CD44, have been discovered that has the potential to predict the underlying causes of preeclampsia of late-onset. Late onset-preeclampsia currently has no reliabke biomarkers, but can harm both mother and baby. The discovery will help in early diagnoses and management of the deadly condition.

Preeclampsia occurs in the second half of pregnancy, without any warning signs and leads to severe health problems in both mother and baby. It also increases the risk of developing life-long chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

The discovery of two novel biomarkers, called FKBPL and CD44, has the potential to change the way the condition is managed according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. Preeclampsia can cause high blood pressure and organ failure in mothers and lead to preterm births and even stillbirth.


Senior author, Dr Lana McClements from the University of Technology Sydney, said the biomarkers can be used to diagnose and assess the risk of getting preeclampsia in both early and late pregnancy, "in women who otherwise appear healthy".

"There are two main types of preeclampsia: early-onset preeclampsia diagnosed before 34 weeks of a pregnancy and late-onset preeclampsia diagnosed from 34 weeks onwards," Dr McClements said.

"The vast majority of the current screening and monitoring strategies are focused on early-onset preeclampsia, which comprises only 10-15% of all preeclampsia cases, whereas late preeclampsia has been largely neglected," she said.

The researchers say the two biomarkers are particularly useful for diagnosing cases of late-onset preeclampsia, between the second and third trimester, a period that currently lacks reliable biomarkers.

" The biomarkers allow the prediction of irregular placenta or maternal vascular function, which are key underlying causes of preeclampsia. This could lead to the early diagnosis and prevention of severe preeclampsia and associated complications including death, therefore also giving insight into disease mechanisms and possible treatment targets," Dr McClements said.

The research also has potential to enhance the development of therapeutics to treat preeclampsia because the increase in one of the biomarkers, FKBPL, can be inhibited by mesenchymal stem cells potentially stopping the development of preeclampsia.

" This is why we are so excited by the discovery. In addition to their use in diagnosis, FKBPL and CD44 also show potential as drug and cell therapy targets of emerging treatments for preeclampsia, which offers hope for a future cure to this terrible disorder," Dr McClements said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

HELLP Syndrome
HELLP syndrome is a rare but serious complication that affects pregnant women. If detected on time, it can be treated to prevent harm to the mother and the baby.
READ MORE
Pre Eclampsia
In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy.
READ MORE
Abruptio Placenta
Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta from the lining of the uterus happens before the baby is born and is an important cause of antepartum hemorrhage. Untreated, it poses serious risk to ...
READ MORE
Eclampsia
Eclampsia is convulsions during pregnancy that are not related to a pre-existing brain condition.
READ MORE
Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy
Swelling of ankles and feet is very common in the last trimester of pregnancy. It occurs due to increased fluid production and retention as well as reduced venous return from the lower limbs during pregnancy.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Swollen Ankles during PregnancyHELLP Syndrome