Plant-Based Diet Promotes Healthier, Longer Life

The risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease gets reduced by almost 50% on adopting a plant-based diet. This diet could cut cardiometabolic-related deaths in the United States by half.The authors quote, "Modulating lifestyle risk factors and adopting a healthful diet are powerful tools that may delay the aging process, decrease age-associated co-morbidities and mortality, and increase life expectancy."Reduces risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome by 50%Reduces risk of coronary heart disease events by approximately 40%Reduces risk of cerebral vascular events by 29%Reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease by more than 50%Plant-based diet rich in phytochemicals and antioxidants has also shown to increase life expectancy, as evidenced by the world's "Blue Zones". Here, the population subsists mostly on plant-based foods.Study author Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee says, "The global population of adults 60 years old or older is expected to double from 841 million to 2 billion by 2050, presenting clear challenges for our health care system. Fortunately, simple diet changes can go a long way in helping populations lead longer, healthier lives."Adopting a healthful diet will result in health improvements that will reduce the healthcare costs of chronic diseases.Source: Medindia