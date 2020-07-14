by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 14, 2020 at 2:59 PM Health Watch
Highlights
  • Aging promotes the risk of chronic, non-communicable conditions like type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease
  • Adopting a plant-based diet will help to reduce the global burden of such chronic diseases by 50% and will aid in promoting longevity
  • Improvements in health will help to reduce health care costs caused by chronic diseases

A plant-based diet that includes fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and healthy oils promotes healthful aging. A plant-based diet is rich in phytochemicals and antioxidants that increase life-expectancy. Aging increases the burden of non-communicable, chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. A plant-based diet will help to mitigate the global burden of disease.

In the United States, chronic-lifestyle diseases are the leading cause of disability and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Plant-Based Diet Promotes Healthier, Longer Life

The study by researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition. On reviewing clinical trials and epidemiological studies, researchers found that healthful diets promote healthful aging.


The risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease gets reduced by almost 50% on adopting a plant-based diet. This diet could cut cardiometabolic-related deaths in the United States by half.

The authors quote, "Modulating lifestyle risk factors and adopting a healthful diet are powerful tools that may delay the aging process, decrease age-associated co-morbidities and mortality, and increase life expectancy."

Benefits of Plant-Based Diet

Reduces risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome by 50%

Reduces risk of coronary heart disease events by approximately 40%

Reduces risk of cerebral vascular events by 29%

Reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease by more than 50%

Plant-based diet rich in phytochemicals and antioxidants has also shown to increase life expectancy, as evidenced by the world's "Blue Zones". Here, the population subsists mostly on plant-based foods.

Study author Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee says, "The global population of adults 60 years old or older is expected to double from 841 million to 2 billion by 2050, presenting clear challenges for our health care system. Fortunately, simple diet changes can go a long way in helping populations lead longer, healthier lives."

Adopting a healthful diet will result in health improvements that will reduce the healthcare costs of chronic diseases.

Source: Medindia

