New Cheek Test Helps Predict Preterm Birth

by Karishma Abhishek on March 1, 2022 at 11:28 PM
New Cheek Test Helps Predict Preterm Birth

Preterm birth can now be predicted using newly-discovered epigenetic biomarkers as per a study at the Washington State University, published in Scientific Reports.

The study team had documented more than 100 epigenetic (molecular factors and processes to determine genes behavior) biomarkers in mothers of preterm babies that were distinct from mothers of babies carried to term. Fathers had fewer biomarkers but enough to indicate a likely paternal role in preterm birth.

This diagnostic test may help prevent premature births which may further help alert medical providers regarding health impacts and the need for early intervention measures.

"The signature we found was present in all the parents we analyzed. This is likely to lead eventually to a very useful test. We used buccal cells, which are collected by a cheek swab. It's very non-invasive and easy to do," says senior author Michael Skinner, a professor in Washington State University's School of Biological Sciences.

"Although we may not be able to fix the problem, if we know that it's going to develop because of these diagnostics, we can treat it. This could help with the transition from reactionary medicine to preventive medicine," says Skinner.



Source: Medindia
