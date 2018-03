List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Uterine Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Uterine Cancer

Carboplatin Carboplatin is prescribed for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It contains platinum; stops the growth of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Cisplatin Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Histrelin Acetate Histrelin Acetate is an analog of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), prescribed for children with central precocious puberty and also for hormone-sensitive cancers of the prostate in men and uterine fibroids in women.

Hydroxy Progesterone Hydroxy Progesterone is a synthetic hormone, prescribed for miscarriage, uterine bleeding, and endometrial cancer. Trade Names : More...

Medroxyprogesterone Medroxyprogesterone is a progestin hormone, prescribed for menstrual problems, breast cancer and prevention of pregnancy. Trade Names : More...

Megestrol Megestrol is a progesterone derivative, prescribed for breast cancer, uterine cancer, loss of appetite, physical wasting, or unexplained significant weight loss in patients with diagnosis of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Trade Names :

Ormeloxifene Ormeloxifene is one of the selective estrogen receptor, used as a contraceptive or as a treatment for dysfunctional uterine bleeding. Trade Names :

Paclitaxel Paclitaxel is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian and breast cancer. Trade Names : More...

Progesterone Progesterone is a hormone, prescribed for replacement therapy in women who have passed menopause. It is also used to prevent uterine cancer. Trade Names : More...