List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Diabetic Kidney . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Diabetic Kidney Disease

Benazepril Benazepril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure. It decreases a chemical that tightens blood vessels thereby making blood vessels to dilate, which lowers blood pressure. Trade Names :

Captopril Captopril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitor), prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension), congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction and kidney problems caused by diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Enalapril Enalapril is an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. It is also used for heart failure. Trade Names : More...

Fosinopril Fosinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart failure and preventing kidney failure. Trade Names :

Irbesartan Irbesartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or combined with other medications. It is also used to treat kidney disorders in patients with type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control blood sugar). Irbesartan relaxes blood vessels and helps to lower blood pressure. Trade Names : More...

Lisinopril Lisinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names : More...

Losartan Losartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure. It is also used for prevention of stroke, and diabetic nephropathy. Trade Names : More...

Moexipril HCl Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Moexipril HCl Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets contains an ACE inhibitor and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for hypertension.

Perindopril Perindopril is a long-acting ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack and heart failure. Trade Names :

Quinapril Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Ramipril Ramipril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, used alone or in combination with other medications to treat high blood pressure. It is also used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients at risk for these problems and to improve survival in patients with heart failure after a heart attack. Trade Names : More...