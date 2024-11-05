Parasite Found in Cat Poop Holds Key to Brain Disease Treatments

Using a brain-bound parasite found in cat poop, researchers are exploring new treatments for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurological conditions.

Highlights: Scientists found Toxoplasma gondii may help deliver therapeutic proteins to the brain, a breakthrough for neurological treatments

This modified parasite targets brain cells, which may help treat conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Years of additional study are needed, but the findings could pave the way for repurposing natural organisms for brain therapy



A common parasite known as 'Toxoplasma gondii' found in cat litter can help treat neurological illnesses such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, discovered researchers from the University of Glasgow and Tel Aviv University.Scientists created a variant of this parasite that they believe will provide a new technique to deliver therapeutic proteins straight to the human brain. According to a study in Interesting Engineering, the research is still in its early phases, but it could provide a glimpse into overcoming one of the most difficult barriers to pharmaceutical solutions for neurological diseases (1).According to the experts, Toxoplasma gondii naturally migrates from the digestive system to the brain, where it secretes proteins into neurons. When doctors try to trace blood-brain flow, they encounter a number of challenges. The newly found parasite is thought to have the capacity to overcome such barriers and help target disease-affected brain cells, which is critical in conditions such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.The specialists from Glasgow and Tel Aviv universities worked on producing the MeCP2 protein, which is known for its potential as a therapeutic target for Rett Syndrome, another severe neurological condition caused by mutations in the MECP2 gene.The researchers say that the modified parasite generated and then delivered the protein to the desired cell location in brain organoids and mouse models. While the discovery will take years to achieve practical applications, it does pave the way for a medical science notion that proposes "organisms evolved to manipulate the brain could be repurposed for therapeutic use".Professor Oded Rechavi of Tel Aviv University stated, "Evolution has already 'invented' organisms that can manipulate our brains; instead of reinventing the wheel, I believe we can learn from them and use their abilities."Professor Lilach Sheiner of the University of Glasgow's School of Infection and Immunity, one of the lead authors of the study, described it as a "blue-sky" project that aimed to address a long-standing medical challenge of successfully delivering treatment to the brain for cognitive disorders.Sheiner noted, "The concept is not without obstacles, given the risks associated with Toxoplasma infection. To turn our idea into a therapy reality, several more years of meticulous study and development will be required to improve efficiency and safety."Source-Medindia