Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in Canada, allows eligible individuals suffering from grievous and irremediable medical conditions to receive assistance in ending their lives.

What are the Eligibility Criteria for MAID in Canada?

The individual must request MAID voluntarily.

The individual must be 18 years of age or older.

The individual must have the capacity to make health care decisions.

The individual must provide informed consent.

The individual must be eligible for publicly funded health care services in Canada.

The individual must be diagnosed with a grievous and irremediable medical condition.

Mental illness as the sole underlying medical condition is excluded

Grievous and Irremediable Medical Conditions

Have a serious illness, disease or disability

Be in an advanced state of decline that cannot be reversed

Experience unbearable physical or mental suffering from illness, disease, disability or state of decline that cannot be relieved under conditions that are acceptable by the patients

How Does MAID Work?

A physician or nurse practitioner administers the medication that causes death. This is also called clinician-administered medical assistance in dying. A physician or nurse practitioner prescribes the medication to the eligible patient for self administration to cause death. This is called self-administered medical assistance in dying.

Is Medical Assistance in Dying and Euthanasia Same?

2022 Overview of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in Canada

