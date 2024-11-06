Pathology: Cornerstone of Modern Medicine

Explore the vital role of pathology in medicine, its impact on antimicrobial resistance, and the significance of International Pathology Day 2024.

Highlights: Pathologists play an important role in diagnosing and understanding diseases

International Pathologists Day is celebrated every year during the second week of November

The theme for the year 2024 is ‘The rise of global Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)’

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Pathology: The Cornerstone of Modern Medicine and a Fascinating Field of Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

With tools like digital pathology and AI, pathologists are making faster, more accurate diagnoses. Pathology is transforming into one of the most tech-driven areas of healthcare! #digitalpathology #AI #medindia’

With tools like digital pathology and AI, pathologists are making faster, more accurate diagnoses. Pathology is transforming into one of the most tech-driven areas of healthcare! #digitalpathology #AI #medindia’

Advertisement

Role of Pathology in Medicine

Advertisement

International Pathology Day 2024

Advertisement

Antimicrobial Resistance

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Antimicrobial resistance



Go to source Trusted Source

Role of Pathology in AMR

Pathology: The Cornerstone of Modern Medicine and a Fascinating Field of Study - (https://indiaeducationdiary.in/pathology-the-cornerstone-of-modern-medicine-and-a-fascinating-field-of-study/) Antimicrobial resistance - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/antimicrobial-resistance)