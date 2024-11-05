About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

AWAK’s Portable Dialysis Device Offers New Hope for Kidney Patients

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Nov 5 2024 10:07 PM

AWAK’s 3kg wearable PD device, now in trials, aims to bring end-stage kidney patients the freedom to live their lives on their own terms.

AWAK’s Portable Dialysis Device Offers New Hope for Kidney Patients
Highlights:
  • AWAK Technologies’ wearable peritoneal dialysis (PD) device could allow kidney patients to perform dialysis on the go
  • The device weighs 3 kg and eliminates the need for large dialysis machines, offering greater patient comfort and mobility
  • AWAK PD has FDA breakthrough designation, and ongoing trials build on promising initial results with no significant adverse effects
AWAK Technologies and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) have begun a preliminary clinical evaluation of a wearable peritoneal dialysis system. The first patient has been enrolled in a trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of an upgraded automated wearable artificial kidney peritoneal dialysis (AWAK PD) system (1). The single-arm, single-site, prospective experiment is a follow-up to the first-in-human study, which found no significant adverse effects.

New Portable Dialysis Device for End-Stage Kidney Disease

AWAK PD trials chief investigator associate professor Marjorie Foo stated, "We have worked with AWAK Technologies on this study since its early stages. Despite COVID-19 slowing us down, we have continued to improve on the device and are now ready to embark on a pre-pivotal trial, one step closer to what our patients are hoping and looking forward to a life on dialysis that will minimally affect their lifestyle and yet provide good quality dialysis." AWAK PD is a wearable and ultra-portable peritoneal dialysis (PD) technology that allows patients with end-stage kidney disease to get dialysis on the road.

Peritonitis
Peritonitis
Peritonitis, an inflammation of the peritoneum, is caused due to a bacterial or fungal infection that results mostly from rupture of an abdominal viscus.

Portable Dialysis Solution Provides Greater Freedom and Comfort to Kidney Patients

The tiny device, weighing approximately 3 kg, incorporates the company's patented sorbent technology to modify the current method of administration for peritoneal dialysis. The technology is expected to assist overcome the difficulty of connecting to huge dialysis machines and enduring long periods of stationary therapy in clinics and hospitals.

The business obtained breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the gadget. AWAK Technologies CEO Suresha Venkataraya stated, "Entering the pre-pivotal trial with the enhanced version of our device represents a significant step in our mission to revolutionise the dialysis industry. The invaluable insights and feedback from the initial first-in-human trial have been vital in refining and enhancing our product."

References:
  1. AWAK and SGH begin wearable peritoneal dialysis device trial (https://www.medicaldevice-network.com/news/awak-sgh-begin-wearable-peritoneal-dialysis-device-trial/?cf-view)


Dialysis
Dialysis
Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.
Source-Medindia
Novel Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Fluid Benefits Chronic Kidney Failure Patients
Novel Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Fluid Benefits Chronic Kidney Failure Patients
Alanyl-glutamine, a cytoprotective agent in dialysis fluid helps patients by reducing the risks in peritoneal dialysis.
Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Offer Similar Outcomes in Kidney Failure Patients
Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Offer Similar Outcomes in Kidney Failure Patients
The results of a recent study suggest that Haemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) may offer similar outcomes to patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement